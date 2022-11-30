**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Willow**

The Disney Plus series is returning familiar characters from the franchise to the small-screen spotlight, including the titular sorcerer, and we reveal if Elora Danan is in the new Willow series.

Talk of a sequel within the Willow franchise began as early as 2005, but it wasn’t until 2020 that a plan was put in place. Jon M. Chu was originally on board to direct the pilot episode, however, the Crazy Rich Asians director left the project due to production delays and personal reasons.

Based on the characters created by George Lucas and developed by Jonathan Kasdan for Disney Plus, the fantasy adventure series Willow is a direct sequel to the 1988 film of the same name by Ron Howard, starring Warwick Davis, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha-Patel, and more.

Who is Elora Danan?

Elora Danan was introduced in the original 1988 movie as an infant, played by twins Kate and Ruth Greenfield as well as the niece of second assistant director Gerry Toomey.

The evil Queen Bavmorda of Nockmaar discovered Elora was the prophesied girl who would bring about an end to her reign, but she was unable to capture her after the child’s mother smuggled her out of the realm.

Elora was later found by Willow and he soon became her protector while escorting her to Tir Asleen. After the Queen’s downfall, Willow left Elora in the care of her daughter Sorsha, the new queen, and Madmartigan.

Is Elora Danan in the new Willow series on Disney Plus?

Yes, Elora Danan is in the new Willow series, however, her identity was initially concealed until the conclusion of the first episode.

Towards the end of The Gales, it is revealed that Ellie Bamber’s character Dove is actually Elora in hiding.

It’s told that her identity was concealed after Willow had a vision of a dark power rising to destroy the world.

How Many Episodes are in Willow?

Willow is confirmed to have eight episodes and the series will debut on the aforementioned release date with a double bill.

After the double-bill, Willow will settle down into releasing one episode per week for the next six weeks, and the finale is confirmed to take place on January 11, 2022.

Stephen Woolfenden, who worked as a second unit director on the Harry Potter films, will direct the first two episodes of Willow.

Below, we have provided the show’s full release schedule:

Episode 1: The Gales – November 30, 2022

Episode 2: The High Aldwin – November 30, 2022

Episode 3: TBA – December 7, 2022

Episode 4: TBA – December 14, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – December 21, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – December 28, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – January 4, 2023

Episode 8: TBA – January 11, 2023

Willow is now streaming on Disney Plus.

