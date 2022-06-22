Movies & Television

Is Ms. Marvel's Karachi a real place? Kamala Khan's vision explained

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Ms. Marvel**

Ms. Marvel Episode 3 has set up the following installment and promises a meaningful trip for Kamala Khan.

We provide a recap of Episode 3, explain if Karachi is a real place, and provide a release schedule for the remaining episodes.

Created by Bisha K. Ali for Disney Plus, the miniseries Ms. Marvel follows Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan and her transformation into Ms. Marvel. The series contains six episodes and the character is also set to appear in the upcoming The Marvels film led by Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel.

Ms. Marvel Episode 3 recap

Episode 3, titled Destined, saw Kamala Khan find out about Najma and Kamran’s origins as ClanDestine, or Djinn.

During her brother’s wedding, Kamala had an intense fight with Najma and her allies, for want of seeking the powers of Kamala’s bracelet for themselves so they can return home.

We also saw Kamala have a vision of a train from Karachi and it was later revealed that her Nani had the same vision and proposed she take a trip to Karachi to see her.

Is Karachi a real place?

Yes, Karachi is a real place and is known as the largest city in Pakistan and the capital of the Pakistani province of Sindh.

Karachi is a cosmopolitan city and an industrial and financial hub, located on the Arabian Sea and home to the Port of Karachi and Port Bin Qasim.

According to Marvel lore, Karachi was the location Kareem, also known as the Red Dagger, went to university whilst staying with Kamala’s grandmother.

The Red Dagger has already been confirmed to star in Ms. Marvel, therefore, Kareem will likely be introduced in Episode 4 when Kamala goes to Karachi to visit her Nani.

Ms. Marvel episode guide

Ms. Marvel has six episodes to deliver within its debut season on Disney Plus, following the same pattern as other Marvel shows on the streaming platform.

Each installment lasts approximately 50 minutes and carries a lighter tone than past shows to align with a younger audience.

Below, we have highlighted the release dates for all six episodes as it currently stands and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

  • Episode 1: Generation Why – June 8, 2022
  • Episode 2: Crushed – June 15, 2022
  • Episode 3: Destined – June 22, 2022
  • Episode 4: June 29, 2022
  • Episode 5: July 6, 2022
  • Episode 6: July 13, 2022

Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney Plus.

