A brand-new teaser trailer for season 4 of the hit series The Dragon Prince on Netflix has confirmed the title of “Mystery of Aaravos”.

There are countless fantastic animated titles available to stream around the world on the Netflix platform. Yesterday, June 8th, the streaming giant hosted the third day of their Geeked Week event, focusing on animation, and included more information for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Moonrise, Arcane and Farzar.

However, one of the biggest drops of the event was the official teaser trailer for the fourth part of the epic saga, The Dragon Prince. Here is everything you need to know about The Dragon Prince season 4, set to be the “Mystery of Aaravos”.

TODAY IS JUST A GOD SENT FROM HEAVEN DAY FOR ANIMATION FANS EVERYWHERE! AN INSIDE JOB: PART 2 SNEAK PEEK AND THE DRAGON PRINCE SEASON 4 TEASER TRAILER RELEASED ON THE SAME DAY????!!! IS THIS EVEN REAL LIFE???!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/VrxJUdzrnW — anna?| huntlow ffor life| (@sophistikt3dork) June 9, 2022

Netflix shares new trailer for The Dragon Prince season 4

Netflix is currently hosting their annual Geeked Week extravaganza and as part of their Day Three event, focusing on Animation, the streaming giant shared the first trailer for The Dragon Prince season 4.

The latest instalment of the hit animated series will be titled “The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos” and whilst the trailer doesn’t reveal much information on season 4, the hosts of the Geeked Week livestream did provide us with a short caption:

“Following the epic season 3 conclusion of The Dragon Prince, there are so many big questions remaining. But none are bigger than the question of who is the Startouch Elf Aaravos and what does he want? And what is the price that our heroes, human and elf alike, have to pay to solve them?” – Netflix Geeked Week Day 3, via YouTube.

The Dragon Prince season 4 release date and cast

The Dragon Prince Twitter page currently includes in its bio, “Season 4 coming in 2022.” Sadly, neither the showrunners nor Netflix during their Geeked Week livestream revealed a specific release window for The Dragon Prince season 4, Mystery of Aaravos.

However, with the new teaser trailer being released, there is real hope within the community that The Dragon Prince could return before the end of November 2022.

“The team has been enthusiastically, energetically building the show, building the saga, building Season 4 and the oncoming seasons. We’re in the middle of production.” – Aaron Ehasz, via Devdiscourse.

The good news is that a new cast member has been added to the team, Luke Rodriq will be playing a Sunfire Elf called Karim. Speaking about the new character, showrunner Aaron Ehasz said that “It’s been a pleasure working with him again on a new character. This is a really, really intriguing and powerful character, and Luke is doing an amazing job bringing him to life.”

My brain can’t process this I’m shaking and OMG this is coming this year, WE ARE GETTING SEASON 4 Of THE DRAGON PRINCE THIS YEAR!! IN 2022 WE ARE GETTING A NEW DRAGON PRINCE SEASON

I can’t #TheDragonPrince pic.twitter.com/wVzZALj0un — stiv ? //ms marval era!!!!, Dragon prince 2022!! (@StivTheUnicorn) June 9, 2022

The future remains extremely bright for the hit series

Fans of The Dragon Prince can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that the future remains extremely bright for the hit animated series.

This is because Netflix has ordered a total of seven complete seasons of the series, adapting the entire saga of The Dragon Prince.

“Netflix does have an itchy trigger finger sometimes when it comes to canceling promising shows, as far too many fans of various Netflix offerings have discovered over the past few years. Thankfully, that is not the case with The Dragon Prince.” – Erik Kain, via Forbes.

Speaking to Comic Book on the themes present in the upcoming fourth season of The Dragon price, Ehasz said “I will say this: Wouldn’t it be great if returning an egg to a mother that lost their egg or returning the baby dragon could cause world peace?”

“Wouldn’t that be great? Well, it’s a step in the right direction, but the conflicts and complications of Xadia are deep, and I think you can probably speculate about different characters who have different levels of idealism and believe that change should come quickly.” – Aaron Ehasz, via Comic Book.

