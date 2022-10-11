Is Netflix's The Watcher Based on a True Story?

Netflix is continuing to add more spooky Tv shows to its library, and here we talk about The Watcher. The trailer that came out on September 24, 2022, discloses that it’s based on a real-life story. So, what’s the true story of The Watcher? Well, here’s everything you need to know before watching the TV show.

Coming from the creator of incredible shows such as American Horror Story, Scream Queens, and more, the upcoming show is set to spread its spookiness. Moreover, the community is even more excited about the show after learning that it’s based on a true story.

The Watcher is a story of a wealthy family who moved to New Jersey

Derek and Maria Broaddus shifted to Westfield, New Jersey, where they bought their dream home in 2014. Derek was a senior Vice President at an Insurance company in Manhattan, and Maria spent her childhood in Westfield. Hence, they decided to settle in Westfield and raise their children there. Soon, after shifting to their million-dollar house, Derek found a letter addressed to ‘The New Owner.’

The letter also revealed that it was sent by someone who identifies themselves as The Watcher. In the letter, the sender mentioned that they had been tasked to keep an eye on the house ahead of the Second coming. They also continued that their ancestors have been watching the house for decades, and it’s their turn now.

The first trailer for Ryan Murphy’s The Watcher

Starring Bobby Cannavale, Naomi Watts and Jennifer Coolidge

Coming on October 13 on Netflix #thewatcher pic.twitter.com/BlXfwLJv9s — MBQ Kuwait (@MBQ_Kuwait) October 4, 2022

That was not it; the stalker also mentioned that they had noticed their children and mentioned their names and nicknames correctly. After reading this, the Broaddus took the letter to the cops, who asked them not to tell their neighbors about this as they doubted that some of their neighbors might be playing pranks with them.

The cops also investigated a family from their neighborhood who seemed to be eccentric, but they came out clean. Later, the family learns that the previously residing Woods family in the house also received this kind of letter. However, after investigating, they learned that the previous owners received the letter before they moved out, and they hadn’t experienced anything like this before.

Broaddus also hired FBI agents to look into the matter, but nothing worked, and the case was left unsolved.

Does Netflix’s show stay true to the story?

Even though Netflix’s The Watcher is inspired by the real-life events that took place in the Broaddus family back in 2014, it has changed plenty of things. For instance, the names and surnames of the family have been completely changed. In the TV show, there are two kids in the family, whereas Derek and Maria Broaddus have three children who were apparently younger than the ones shown in the TV Show.

As the TV series is yet to release on the streaming platform, it’s hard to say whether we’ll see the stalker and uncover the mystery or if the case remains unsolved. There’s also a chance that the creators will add their own touch to the story by including a supernatural or criminal element.