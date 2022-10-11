The Watcher Release date and Time for Netflix

Netflix’s next thriller TV series, The Watcher, is just around the corner and fans are eager to know when it will come out on the streaming platform.

The iconic show American Horror Stories‘ creator Ryan Murphy is involved as a co-creator in the show, so undoubtedly, fans have a lot of expectations from the series. Besides Ryan, Ian Brennan also shares the co-creator responsibilities.

Interestingly, it’s not the first time Ian and Ryan have worked together; they have previously worked as a team for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Glee, and Ratched.

The first trailer for Ryan Murphy’s The Watcher

Starring Bobby Cannavale, Naomi Watts and Jennifer Coolidge

Coming on October 13 on Netflix #thewatcher pic.twitter.com/BlXfwLJv9s — MBQ Kuwait (@MBQ_Kuwait) October 4, 2022

When does The Watcher release on Netflix?

The Watcher will release on Netflix on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 12:00 AM Pacific Time. Here’s the time schedule you can follow if you reside in a different region:

Pacific Timing- 12:00 AM

Central Timing- 2:00 AM

Eastern Timing- 3:00 AM

Greenwich Mean Timing- 7:00 AM

British Timing- 8:00 AM

European Timing- 9:00 AM

Indian Timing- 12:30 PM

All seven episodes of the crime-thriller TV Series will be available simultaneously so you can enjoy binge-watching the show.

What does the trailer reveal about The Watcher?

Netflix released the trailer for the TV series on September 24, 2022. It shows the Brannock family moved to their dream house in search of peace. However, soon their lives turn into a living hell when they start receiving threatening letters from a stalker. The trailer also reveals that whoever is stalking them is obsessed with the house, and he becomes obsessed with the family as well.

You can watch the trailer below to get a clear picture of the storyline of The Watcher:

Here’s the official synopsis shared by Netflix with the trailer:

After the Brannock family moves into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, it quickly becomes a living hell. Ominous letters from someone calling themself “The Watcher” are just the beginning as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out. Inspired by the true story of the infamous “Watcher” house in New Jersey.