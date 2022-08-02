A new clip released for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law shows Bruce Banner’s Hulk and She-Hulk, where the latter bests the former in yoga.

We provide a recap of the clip in question, discuss if She-Hulk is stronger than Hulk, and issue a release schedule for the show.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

She-Hulk’s new clip

Marvel Entertainment released a new 70-second clip titled Nailing It showing Hulk and She-Hulk working out and doing yoga.

Managing to balance on one arm leads Jennifer to say “So I’m clearly nailing it at all of these things.”

She-Hulk’s clear display of strength has led fans to ask if Jennifer Walters’ Hulk is stronger than Bruce Banner’s.

Is She-Hulk stronger than Hulk? What are Jennifer Walters’ powers?

No, both are relatively on par when it comes to overall powers, however, Hulk’s brute force gives Bruce Banner the upper hand.

She-Hulk is also a trained martial artist which makes her deadlier, in some cases, than Hulk, where balance comes into play.

Jennifer Walters’ has the same superpowers as Bruce Banner, but it’s how she uses those forces that separate them.

However, taking into consideration Smart Hulk’s capabilities, She-Hulk could be considered stronger in the MCU at this point, since Hulk’s savagery has taken a back seat as of late.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.

How many episodes are in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will have nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus.

The series will release on a weekly basis, every Wednesday, putting the season finale on October 12, 2022.

Below, we have outlined the show’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: TBA – August 17, 2022

Episode 2: TBA – August 24, 2022

Episode 3: TBA – August 31, 2022

Episode 4: TBA – September 7, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – September 14, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – September 21, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – September 28, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – October 5, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – October 12, 2022

