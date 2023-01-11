The psychological thriller sees Cate Blanchett win a Globe Globe for her portrayal of the female conductor Lydia Tár and now, many viewers are wondering if Tar is actually a true story.

The incredible Australian actor Cate Blanchett won a well-deserved Golden Globe last night at the prestigious awards ceremony for her role as the deeply flawed and egotistical conductor Lydia Tár. Although Cate couldn’t attend the event due to filming in the UK, this will be her fourth Golden Globe award including being a seven-time Oscar-nominated actress and two-time winner. It takes little imagination to understand why.

As more people begin to tuck into director Todd Field’s latest dark movie, the question arises whether Tar is a true story and if it’s based on a real person. Let’s explore…

Is Tar based on a true story? Is Lydia Tár a real person?

Cate Blanchett gave an incredibly raw and precise performance of the renowned musical conductor Lydia so it’s no wonder why people would think that it was based on a real-life person. But no, Lydia Tar isn’t real and the movie’s story isn’t also.

Director Todd Field did, however, insert snippets of teachers he knows in real life into the soul of Tar for some scenes. Cate told W magazine in an interview how she felt when she first read Tar, she said “Todd sent me this script, and I inhaled it. He wrote it at the beginning of the pandemic.”

Talking about Lydia’s obvious struggle with noises outside of her musical dome, Cate said “And she has misophonia. That is an acute sensitivity to sound, and it can send people into a deep rage. The sound of air-conditioning would have driven her to distraction.”

Congratulations to Cate Blanchett on winning Best Actress in a Drama for TÁR! ? #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/zKGO3UHIUy pic.twitter.com/xXsaGTPZFs — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) January 11, 2023

Tar release date

If you reside in America, there’s a good chance you have already seen Tar since it had a limited theatrical release in the United States on October 7, 2022, after it was showcased at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in September 2022, where Blanchett won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress.

For those outside of the US, Tar will be in cinemas on January 13, 2023. At some point, Tar will arrive on streaming services but there’s been no confirmation of that at present.

Cate Blanchett is a #GoldenGlobes WINNER for Best Actress in #TÁR. pic.twitter.com/zS1xOs71VB — Focus Features (@FocusFeatures) January 11, 2023

