The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Cr. Courtesy of Prime Video, © 2010-2022 Amazon.com, Inc.

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for The Rings of Power**

A dark cloud passed over the Southlands this week in The Rings of Power as Adar led an Orc army in search of Theo’s broken sword. Referencing Galadriel’s discussion with the Orc father, we explain who the Moriondor are.

Episode 6 stayed firmly focused on the Southlands, leaving out the Harfoots’ narrative as well as Elrond and Durin’s. Instead, we saw Galadriel, Halbrand, and the Numenoreans arrive in the nick of time to save Arondir, Bronwyn, and Theo.

Developed by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay for Amazon Prime and based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel, The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power will be set thousands of years before The Hobbit and its successor, starring Robert Aramayo, Morfydd Clark, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, and many more.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | Main Teaser | Amazon Prime Video BridTV 10885 The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | Main Teaser | Amazon Prime Video https://i.ytimg.com/vi/f2Cs-u4b6hI/hqdefault.jpg 1053167 1053167 center 32600

Who are the Moriondor?

After Adar was captured by Galadriel and Halbrand, the former referred to Adar as one of the Moriondor.

Moriondor is an invented word for the show that was not used in Tolkien’s source material, but it simply refers to the first Orcs created by Morgoth.

Twitter account Daily Rings of Power explained that ‘Moriondor’ is a deep-cut of Tolkien language. They go on to say that Fíriel’s Song written in Quenya from Tolkien’s The Lost Road refers to Morgoth – or Melkor as he was previously called – as ‘Morion’, which means ‘dark one.’ Writers then added the -r part to make the word plural.

This is why the other Orcs call their leader Adar, which translates to ‘father’ because he is their descendant.

#TROPspoilers #TheRingsOfPower SPOILERS



When Galadriel calls the first orcs created by Morgoth: "Moriondor" – this is a really cool Tolkien language deep-cut.



In Fíriel's Song from The Lost Road, the poem is in Quenya and refers to Melko(r) as "Morion" meaning Dark One. — Daily Rings Of Power (@DailyRoP) September 30, 2022

What Does Uruk Mean?

The first Orcs were created by Morgoth during the first Dark Lord’s reign, however, Adar prefers his kind to be called Uruk.

Uruk is a Black Speech word meaning ‘Orc’ and the race was later expanded to include Uruk-hai meaning ‘Ork Folk’ or ‘Orc People’.

The Uruk race was described to be “black Orcs of great strength” and they later became feared foes during the Third Age of Middle-earth.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Cr. Courtesy of Prime Video, © 2010-2022 Amazon.com, Inc.

How Many Episodes are in The Rings of Power?

The Rings of Power has eight episodes to bulk out its Season 1 debut on Amazon Prime.

The series is scheduled to release every Thursday/Friday on Amazon Prime, and the following schedule confirms the finale will air on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Below, we have provided the show’s release schedule in full with dates to mark in your calendar. We will also update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: Shadow of the Past – Friday, September 2, 2022

– Friday, September 2, 2022 Episode 2: Adrift – Friday, September 2, 2022

– Friday, September 2, 2022 Episode 3: Adar – Friday, September 9, 2022

– Friday, September 9, 2022 Episode 4: The Great Wave – Friday, September 16, 2022

– Friday, September 16, 2022 Episode 5: Partings – Friday, September 23, 2022

– Friday, September 23, 2022 Episode 6: Udûn – Friday, September 30, 2022

– Friday, September 30, 2022 Episode 7: TBA – Friday, October 7, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – Friday, October 14, 2022

Are you ready? The battle begins this Friday at 12am ET. #TheRingsOfPower pic.twitter.com/2fHuduCYNP — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) September 28, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

The Rings of Power is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Show all