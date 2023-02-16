Is The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 episode 13 set to release around the world via Amazon Prime Video this week?

The Legend of Vox Machina continues to prove just how popular and lucrative a well-made adult animated series can be, especially one where the passion of the production team seeps through the screen in every frame.

After a dramatic conclusion to season 2 episode 12 last week, fans of the DnD series are now pondering where this hilarious adventure will take our anti-heroes next; especially since there is an army of dragon eggs just waiting to be hatched.

So, is The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 set to continue this week with the release of episode 13 on February 17?

Is The Legend of Vox Machina season episode 13 releasing this week?

No, season 2 episode 13 of The Legend of Vox Machina series will not be released this week on Friday, February 17.

This is because last week’s batch of episodes marked the season 2 finale of the popular Critical Role animated series; with episode 12 being the last installment.

The good news is that The Legend of Vox Machina has already been renewed for season 3, so fans can expect plenty of hilarious misadventures to come to Amazon Prime Video in the future.

The announcement was made at the Critical Role New York Comic Con panel in October 2022, with the team sharing the renewal confirmation to their social media pages:

“We can’t wait to bring you #TheLegendOfVoxMachina Season Two in January 2023. BUT – it will take more than just two seasons to tell the story of these legends… WE’RE OFFICIALLY GREENLIT FOR SEASON 3!”

Co-creator of The Legend of Vox Machina Matthew Mercer explained how “The Chroma Conclave arc is a very long arc” and one that needed more time to adapt fully.

“To try and adapt that into a single season is a very daunting task. We were trying desperately to figure out if that was possible. Thankfully, it’s not and we got greenlit for Season 3.”

More good news is that the Mighty Nein second campaign has already been confirmed to be receiving an animated adaptation on Prime Video, as well as a future film for the franchise.

EXPLORED: Matthew Mercer already played Ganondorf in a fan film before rumored Zelda role

We can't wait to bring you #TheLegendOfVoxMachina Season Two in January 2023 ??



BUT – it will take more than just two seasons to tell the story of these legends…



? WE'RE OFFICIALLY GREENLIT FOR SEASON 3! ? pic.twitter.com/QSzSl3SY3y — Critical Role (@CriticalRole) October 7, 2022

The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 experienced a very positive response from both fans and critics alike.

The second adventure scored a 94% audience score and 100% Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes; with a user score of 8.1/10 and a critic score of 81% on Metacritic.

In fact, only one of the 12 episodes from season 2 scored lower than the overall series rating on IMDB, which is sitting at a healthy 8.4/10.

Digital Trends praised the late-season arcs for Grog and Scanlan, as well as the performances from the voice cast and the visuals. However, they were also critical of the “slow, ineffective midseason detour” and one-dimensional side characters.

IGN explained in their review how “It may anger some hardcore fans with how many liberties it takes with the source material, but it’s all in service of telling one cohesive tale that nevertheless continues to capture the essence of improvised Dungeons & Dragons campaigns and the chaos that tends to fuel them.”

Mashable noted that the fun of the show comes from its unpredictability, adding that “with its wild tone and cast of lovable characters, it’s always a damn good time.”

NEXT FIGHT: The Legend of Vox Machina’s Marisha Ray to box in Creator Clash 2

I wish all Legend of Vox Machina artists and animators a very money ???#tlovm pic.twitter.com/ZYfBTScKdH — Alanna Smith (@AlannaMode) February 10, 2023

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Show all