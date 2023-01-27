Critical Role and The Legend of Vox Machina star Marisha Ray is to box in iDubbbz’s upcoming Creator Clash 2 event.

The Legend of Vox Machina is currently the hottest item in adult animated content, with season 2 having made its global premiere on January 20 via Amazon Prime Video.

Whilst main character Keyleth has hordes of monsters and enormous dragons to fight in The Legend of Vox Machina season 2, her voice actress Marisha Ray has her own mega-fight on her hands.

The actress has been confirmed to feature in the upcoming Creator Clash boxing event – here is everything that fans need to know.

The Legend of Vox Machina’s Marisha Ray to box in CC2

On January 24, YouTuber iDubbbz released the teaser trailer for Creator Clash 2, an influencer boxing event organized and promoted by the internet icon.

As part of the event, Critical Role and The Legend of Vox Machina superstar Marisha Ray was revealed to be featuring at Creator Clash 2, set to box content creator and dancer Haley Sharpe.

As per the Creator Clash 2 website, the fight between Ray and Sharpe will take place at 140 lbs, with Ray standing two inches shorter than Sharpe at 5’6 – Ray is 33 years old, Harpe is 20 years old.

Ray noted in an Instagram post that “The cat is finally out of the heavy bag! So stoked to finally announce I will be fighting in #CreatorClash 2!”

“Been busting my ass to get good for several months, and now we’re just over 80 days out from fight night. Everyone in Creator Clash is fighting to raise money for several amazing charities, and I’m so proud that the Critical Role Foundation will be one of the non-profits. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Jan 27th! Pop pop!! LETS GO!” – Marisha Ray, via Instagram.

You can follow Marisha Ray via Twitter and Instagram, as well as the Critical Role team on YouTube. Creator Clash 2 takes place on Saturday, April 15 from the Amalie Arena in Florida.

TEASED: Rat King in The Last of Us will truly terrify HBO viewers

The cat is finally out of the heavy bag! So stoked to announce I will be fighting in #CreatorClash 2! Been busting my ass to get good, and now we’re just over 80 days from fight night! This raises money for several charities, and #CriticalRole Foundation is one of them! POP POP! pic.twitter.com/YU1BCSeCyo — Marisha Ray (@Marisha_Ray) January 24, 2023

Marisha Ray talks The Legend of Vox Machina season 2

Speaking to Looper, Ray would explain how the opportunity to evolve Keyleth as a character is something that she explored as the team prepared to produce season 2.

“The beauty about knowing these characters and having embodied these characters for three, four, five years is that we know them so deeply through and through. And then we’re also EPs on this project, so we can bring exactly what we want out of these characters onto the screen. For me, so much of Keyleth is about her journey and showing her grow as a person. I’m so excited to bring that to a new audience.” – Marisha Ray, via Looper.

The actress would add with The Gamer how “In the campaign she [Keyleth] was able to have her journey span over hundreds of hours. So when transitioning into this animated adaptation one of the most difficult things I had to adjust to, even in my performance, is fast tracking her journey since we just don’t have enough time.”

“Still, it’s amazing to watch her transition into confidence, being a leader, and to really be the moral compass who keeps these murder hobos on rails.” – Marisha Ray, via The Gamer.

Interestingly, Ray would show support for fellow RPG-animated adaptations, not wanting to ‘pull the ladder up’ behind the Vox Machina series.

“We thoroughly believe that the more systems, the more RPGs that are out there, the more variety that people have to choose from, that only strengthens the entire community,” said Ray.

“It’s important to have an environment that does allow these creators; independent, big, small, to create and make new things. Whichever way allows the community to do that, that’s where we’re going to stand and support. We’re never going to forget our roots.” – Marish Ray, via Gizmodo.

The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, with episodes 7-9 set to release on February 3 followed by episodes 10-12 on February 10.

The legend of Vox Machina is so stunning ? I am overwhelmed with emotion over seeing little Keyleth with her mom @Marisha_Ray ?? @CriticalRole — alisha (@alishadubb) January 27, 2023

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Show all