Another Mike Flanagan series on Netflix means another big old house to terrify us, and The Midnight Club is no different. We reveal if Brightcliffe Hospice is a real place, confirm if it is the same building as Hill House, and discuss other locations shown in the series.

Midnight Mass is the only series by Flanagan to not feature a big scary house, swapping it for a church where all the action went down. The titular Hill House kicked of the creator’s anthology series of spooky houses, followed by Bly Manor.

Created by Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong, The Midnight Club is based on the 1994 novel of the same name by Christopher Pike and follows eight patients who meet up regularly at midnight to share sinister stories while residing in a hospice.

Is Brightcliffe Hospice a Real Place?

No, Brightcliffe Hospice is not a real place, and therefore, cannot be visited by fans wanting to experience the Paragon for themselves.

Brightcliffe was a fictional hospice created for the show, however, it was inspired by Christopher Pike’s source material, except his hospice was named Rotterham Home.

Rotherham is another fictional creation but The Cinemaholic reported that Pike’s invention of the home and the story was inspired by the author’s encounter with a terminally ill patient.

The girl was reportedly a fan of Pike’s work and they swiftly became pen pals. Her letters spoke of the hospital she resided in and her group of friends who would meet at midnight to tell stories.

Pike was notably touched by the account and opted to write a story in tribute to the girl and her friends at the hospital.

Is The Midnight Club Hospice the Same as Hill House?

No, Brightcliffe Hospice is not the same residence as Hill House from The Haunting series, although, Flanagan does have a penchant for big, spooky houses.

There’s no denying the houses’ similarities, confirmed by the surrounding wilderness around each residence, but all three establishments, including Bly Manor, are different.

The creator also has a similar foyer in each house, with parallel staircases, and there’s no doubt a number of theories stating that they’re all connected in the Flanaverse.

Other The Midnight Club Filming Locations

The Midnight Club was filmed primarily in British Columbia, which is where the exterior of Brightcliffe Hospice was also constructed.

The specific locations of Metro Vancouver and Burnaby were visited regularly for filming, including Ladner United Church in Delta and the Spanish Banks.

Filming for the interior of Brightcliffe Hospice took place in Bridge Studios, comprising 13 sound stages located in Burnaby.

The Midnight Club is now streaming on Netflix.

