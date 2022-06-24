Is the Scarlet Witch evil? Doctor Strange 2 villain explored

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness**

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness set up many narratives for the future of the MCU’s Phase 4, but some are concerned about Wanda Maximoff’s alter-ego, the Scarlet Witch, and if she is evil or not.

We reveal if the Scarlet Witch is evil or not, explain Wanda’s fate in the sequel, and discuss Doctor Strange 3 possibilities.

Directed by The Evil Dead’s Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will cross dimensions and introduce characters beyond our wildest imagination, reuniting Benedict Cumberbatch’s titular sorcerer with Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, whilst introducing Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez.

Is the Scarlet Witch evil?

Technically, no. The Scarlet Witch is an extremely powerful entity in Marvel lore, however, it’s the Darkhold that turns Scarlet Witch evil in Doctor Strange 2.

Wanda Maximoff has had a life full of heartache and the Disney Plus show WandaVision saw her become the Scarlet Witch – where she used her almighty power for good by defeating Agatha Harkness and freeing Westview from the Hex.

The show’s post-credit scene showed the Scarlet Witch in possession of the Darkhold – previously belonging to Agatha – and the evil power of this book used Wanda’s grief for her children to turn her evil, so to speak.

Does Wanda Maximoff die in Doctor Strange 2?

Wanda Maximoff’s fate is left unanswered during the denouement of Doctor Strange 2, however, she is very likely not dead.

After Wanda came to her senses and was able to see clearly outwith the control of the Darkhold, Wanda used her powers as the Scarlet Witch to destroy Mount Wundagore and bury the Darkhold with her under the rubble.

We know that there is a rumored Scarlet Witch film in early development, however, we don’t know when this will be set in the MCU timeline.

The fact that Wanda’s death was not shown is enough to assume that a character of her stature will return in a future project outwith her solo movie.

What about Doctor Strange 3?

Reported by The New Indian Express, Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch recently shared his thoughts on the possibility of Doctor Strange 3:

“I hope so. I would love to do another one. Doctor Strange is such a complex character and it feels like there is so much more to explore with him. He is such a brilliant character and I’m still having a wild time playing him.”

Even though a third Doctor Strange film has not been announced by Marvel Studios yet, many are expecting it to star Charlize Theron’s Clea the Sorceress.

Appearing in the film’s post-credit scene, Clea arrived to alert Stephen about an incursion he caused and the pair stepped through a portal into the dark dimension.

Considering how large a role Clea plays in the comics alongside Stephen Strange, it would make sense for the character to be an integral part of the story in Doctor Strange 3.

