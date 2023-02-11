Is the Tokyo Revengers manga finished, when will the next volumes of the English translated version release worldwide?

As season 2 of the Tokyo Revengers adaptation continues to dominate the global weekend anime conversation, many fans are starting to pick up reading the original manga series.

However, with there being so much confusion around Japanese vs English releases and individual chapters vs collected volumes, it can be quite difficult to gauge where the series is at.

So, is the Tokyo Revengers manga finished, and when will the next original volume release for English readers?

i don’t know who needs to hear this but Tokyo Revengers has been the best piece of fiction in animanga ever since 2021 spring anime’s were released, not only is the anime animation peak but the manga art that Ken Wakui has released over the past years is perfection at its best ? pic.twitter.com/bAnHse1GWw — Bruh (@iBruhnana) February 4, 2023

Is the Tokyo Revengers manga finished?

Yes, as of February 2023, the original Tokyo Revengers manga has indeed finished; however, the series’ spin-off manga that focuses on Baji and Chifuyu ‘Tokyo Revengers: Baji Keisuke Kara no Tegami’ is still ongoing.

Chapter 278 marked the end of the series’ publication, which was launched for domestic audiences in Japan on November 16, 2022.

The final Tankobon volume, issue 31 in the overall series, was released in Japan on January 17, 2023.

Author Ken Wakui acknowledged the end of the popular manga series on social media:

“Today… marks the final chapter of Tokyo Revengers. It’s been five and a half years since the series began, and I’ve drawn its latest chapters with tears in my eyes and laughed during its comedic scenes. Thank you very much to the readers who had the best time with me and the Manji members all these years.”

The series began serialization in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine on March 1, 2017.; and proved to be amongst the most popular manga series in the world for its time:

February 2020 – 3 million copies sold

May 2021 – 17 million copies sold

July 2021 – 20 million copies sold

August 2021 – 35 million copies sold

September 2021 – 40 million copies sold

January 2022 – 50 million copies sold

July 2022 – 65 million copies sold

December 2022 – 70 million copies sold

Thankfully, Kodansha USA have been publishing the Tokyo Revengers manga since 2018, with Seven Seas Entertainment also starting to release a print omnibus edition last year.

Physical copies of the Tokyo Revengers English manga version can be purchased via the likes of GoManga, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, Waterstones, Bookshop, and many more.

Alternatively, digital versions are also available via Amazon Kindle, Google Play, Apple iBooks, Barnes & Noble’s Nook, and Rakuten Kobo.

However, fans should note that the English release is still lagging slightly behind the domestic publication in Japan, with 28 of the 31 total volumes being available in English:

Volume 29 – English release confirmed for February 14, 2023

Volume 30 – English release TBA, expected for April, 2023

Volume 31 – English release TBA, expected for June, 2023

TOP Best-Selling Manga Series in January · Japan



We can see how the anime adaptations of Blue Lock and Chainsaw Man continue giving a good boost to those series, as well as the movie to Slam Dunk!!



Also big month for Tokyo Revengers with the release of its last volume. pic.twitter.com/bIK4pMXC62 — ? ?? (@Josu_ke) February 6, 2023

How many episodes are left from Tokyo Revengers season 2?

As of February 11, 2023, there are just seven episodes of Tokyo Revengers season 2 left to broadcast:

Episode 6 – Saturday, February 11

Episode 7 – Saturday, February 18

Episode 8 – Saturday, February 25

Episode 9 – Saturday, February 4

Episode 10 – Saturday, February 11

Episode 11 – Saturday, February 18

Episode 12 – Saturday, February 25

By Tom Llewellyn

