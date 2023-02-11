Is the Tokyo Revengers manga finished? Japanese vs English release explained
Is the Tokyo Revengers manga finished, when will the next volumes of the English translated version release worldwide?
As season 2 of the Tokyo Revengers adaptation continues to dominate the global weekend anime conversation, many fans are starting to pick up reading the original manga series.
However, with there being so much confusion around Japanese vs English releases and individual chapters vs collected volumes, it can be quite difficult to gauge where the series is at.
So, is the Tokyo Revengers manga finished, and when will the next original volume release for English readers?
Is the Tokyo Revengers manga finished?
Yes, as of February 2023, the original Tokyo Revengers manga has indeed finished; however, the series’ spin-off manga that focuses on Baji and Chifuyu ‘Tokyo Revengers: Baji Keisuke Kara no Tegami’ is still ongoing.
Chapter 278 marked the end of the series’ publication, which was launched for domestic audiences in Japan on November 16, 2022.
The final Tankobon volume, issue 31 in the overall series, was released in Japan on January 17, 2023.
Author Ken Wakui acknowledged the end of the popular manga series on social media:
“Today… marks the final chapter of Tokyo Revengers. It’s been five and a half years since the series began, and I’ve drawn its latest chapters with tears in my eyes and laughed during its comedic scenes. Thank you very much to the readers who had the best time with me and the Manji members all these years.”
The series began serialization in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine on March 1, 2017.; and proved to be amongst the most popular manga series in the world for its time:
- February 2020 – 3 million copies sold
- May 2021 – 17 million copies sold
- July 2021 – 20 million copies sold
- August 2021 – 35 million copies sold
- September 2021 – 40 million copies sold
- January 2022 – 50 million copies sold
- July 2022 – 65 million copies sold
- December 2022 – 70 million copies sold
Thankfully, Kodansha USA have been publishing the Tokyo Revengers manga since 2018, with Seven Seas Entertainment also starting to release a print omnibus edition last year.
Physical copies of the Tokyo Revengers English manga version can be purchased via the likes of GoManga, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, Waterstones, Bookshop, and many more.
Alternatively, digital versions are also available via Amazon Kindle, Google Play, Apple iBooks, Barnes & Noble’s Nook, and Rakuten Kobo.
However, fans should note that the English release is still lagging slightly behind the domestic publication in Japan, with 28 of the 31 total volumes being available in English:
- Volume 29 – English release confirmed for February 14, 2023
- Volume 30 – English release TBA, expected for April, 2023
- Volume 31 – English release TBA, expected for June, 2023
How many episodes are left from Tokyo Revengers season 2?
As of February 11, 2023, there are just seven episodes of Tokyo Revengers season 2 left to broadcast:
- Episode 6 – Saturday, February 11
- Episode 7 – Saturday, February 18
- Episode 8 – Saturday, February 25
- Episode 9 – Saturday, February 4
- Episode 10 – Saturday, February 11
- Episode 11 – Saturday, February 18
- Episode 12 – Saturday, February 25
By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]