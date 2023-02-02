Anime & Comics

16 gorgeous Tokyo Revengers wallpapers with Manjiro ‘Mikey’ Sano

Mikey smiles as he stands in a cityscape with his Toman cape blowing in the mind
Tokyo Revengers/Liden Films/Tokyo Revengers YouTube channel

Here are 16 gorgeous wallpaper ideas for Tokyo Revengers fans that feature Manjiro Mikey Sano which would make excellent screensavers.

The wonderful world of manga and anime provides fans with an escape to another time, place, or mindset.

However, whilst the storylines and streaming may dominate the global conversation, the industries also provide plenty of wallpaper-worthy images for avid fans.

As Tokyo Revengers continues to impress with its second season, here are 16 of the best wallpapers that fans of one Manjiro ‘Mikey’ Sano can add to their devices.

16 of our favorite Tokyo Revengers Mikey wallpapers

The original Tokyo Revengers manga and ongoing anime adaptation has given fans plenty of wallpaper-worthy images; however, some of the best images available online are from the incredibly talented global fanbase.

Amazing artwork, abstract watercolor paintings, and collaged images feature in this fan-section – but which is your favorite?

If you are in need of a Mikey-themed wallpaper that focuses more on the original manga, or at least a version of the original series’ art style, look no further than these gorgeous images.

However, not every Tokyo Revengers fan will want a new wallpaper that has a ‘serious’ tone and luckily, there are plenty of kawaii-cute Mikey images available for you to download.

There are also plenty of laptop-focused wallpapers available to download via third-party websites, including GettyWallpaper, AlphaCoders, WallpaperAccess, Peakpx, and WallpaperCave.

Were any of these Tokyo Revengers wallpapers good enough for your phone or laptop screen?

