Can you imagine seeing Frodo brought to life by anyone else by Elijah Wood? Neither can we. However, several other star actors were up for the leading role including Jake Gyllenhaal.

Jake Gyllenhaal is one of the most prolific actors of his generation starring in everything from comedies and adventure flicks to psychological thrillers and action movies. But could you ever imagine Gyllenhaal as part of The Lord Of The Rings franchise? Well, he went up for the part, but it wasn’t fated to be after a crucial piece of advice was left out.

Jake Gyllenhaal flopped his Frodo audition

Speaking at The Hollywood Reporter roundtable in October 2013, Jake Gyllenhaal recounted to several other actors his experience flopping his Lord Of The Rings audition.

“I remember auditioning for ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and going in and not being told that I needed a British accent,” Gyllenhaal admitted to Matthew McConaughey, Forest Whitaker, Jared Leto, Josh Brolin and Michael B. Jordan.

“I really do remember Peter Jackson saying to me, ‘You know that you have to do this in a British accent?’ We heard back it was literally one of the worst auditions.”

Peter Jackson advised Jake Gyllenhaal to ‘fire’ his agents

One piece of advice that Lord Of The Rings director Peter Jackson gave Jake Gyllenhaal after the audition was to get new agents.

Gyllenhaal made this revelation during an appearance on The Jimmy Fallon Show in 2016. Gyllenhaal recounted the conversation with Jackson: “[Jackson said:] ‘Did anyone tell you you’re supposed to have an accent?’ and I was like ‘No’. Well, he was like ‘Fire your agents’.”

The Spider-Man star also revealed that his audition flopped as he didn’t treat ‘the ring’ with the reverence that any Hobbit or Middle Earth resident would.

Which other actors auditioned for Frodo?

While Jake Gyllenhaal didn’t stand a chance of being cast after he flopped his audition with Peter Jackson, there were several other actors who went up for Frodo.

Besides Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan also went up for the leading role. Unfortunately, Monaghan didn’t land the part. But not all was lost. The British actor was cast as Merry instead, easily becoming one of the most beloved members of the Fellowship.

If you can’t imagine anyone but Elijah Wood playing Frodo, just wait until you hear about what The Beatles envisaged for the character.

Years before Peter Jackson brought The Lord Of The Rings to the screen in live action, The Beatles asked legendary director Stanley Kubrick whether he would direct them in a film adaptation of the JRR Tolkien novels. John Lennon was proposed as Gollum, George Harrison as Gandalf, Ringo Starr as Sam, with Paul McCartney rounding out the cast as Frodo.

