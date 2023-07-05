The Lord Of The Rings cast immortalized their bond on and off-screen by getting a group tattoo to remember the epic franchise.

If you were already under the impression that The Lord Of The Rings (LOTR) cast clicked thanks to their on-screen chemistry, just wait ’til you hear about their matching ink. Several stars of Peter Jackson’s epic trilogy of movies commemorated their bond as filming came to a close.

Photo by Peter Carrette Archive/Getty Images

Lord Of The Rings cast get matching ‘nine’ tattoo

Shooting for The Lord Of The Rings trilogy took place in New Zealand with principal photography starting in 1999. All three films were shot simultaneously, with the second and third instalments going through reshoots from 2001 to 2003.

After completing the shoot for The Fellowship Of The Ring, the main cast of actors decided to get a matching tattoo in honor of the production.

They got the word “nine” tattooed in Elvish as a tribute to JRR Tolkien’s literary masterpiece.

Which Lord Of The Rings actors got the matching tattoo?

While a huge ensemble of stars made up the Lord Of The Rings cast, only a select few joined to commemorate the franchise.

Elijah Wood (Frodo), Orlando Bloom (Legolas), Viggo Mortensen (Aragorn), Sir Ian McKellen (Gandalf), Sean Astin (Sam), Dominic Monaghan (Merry), Billy Boyd (Pippin), and Sean Bean (Boromir) all got the tattoo. And the ninth member of the Fellowship? Well, John Rhys-Davies, who played Gimli in the films, decided against joining the tattoo fellowship. Instead, John’s stunt double in the films got the design, rounding out the nine heroes.

Check out Orlando Bloom’s TBT on Instagram of all the secret places the LOTR cast got the tattoo inked.

Peter Jackson got his own ‘ten’ tattoo

Not one to miss out on all the fun, Peter Jackson also got some body art inked after filming The Lord Of The Rings.

The director got himself a tattoo of ‘Ten’ written in Elvish.

Safe to say that the Avengers can’t quite beat the Fellowship when it comes to immortalizing their work off-screen.

