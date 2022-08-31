Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 2 Release Time on Netflix Explained

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 2 will release on Netflix on Thursday, September 1, 2022, and fans can’t wait to know at what time the anime will be available on the platform. Well, this is what we will be discussing in this article.

After a wait of nine months, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is returning with part 2, and fans couldn’t be happier. Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 1 was announced in April 2021, and it came out on Netflix on December 1, 2021, and had 12 episodes.

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 2 Release Time

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 2 will be available to stream on September 1, 2022, at 12 AM PT on Netflix. Fortunately, unlike many anime shows, this anime will drop all twelve episodes at once on the streaming platform. So, you can binge-watch the anime altogether whenever you wish to. Below is the time schedule that you must follow:

Pacific Timing- 12 AM

Central Timing- 2 AM

Eastern Timing- 3 AM

British Timing- 8 AM

Indian Timing- 12:30 PM

Australian Timing- 5 PM

What is the plot of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean?

The storyline of the Stone Ocean follows Jolyne Cujoh, who has been put behind bars as she has been accused of murder. However, she hasn’t committed the crime. Later, she receives a pendant from her father that awakens the energies she has inside her.

— Netflix Gotham City (@NetflixGotham) August 31, 2022

Her father also informs her that she has been framed by Dio, who wants to kill her in prison, so her father tells her to escape from prison. However, unfortunately, during a battle with one of the Dio’s servants, Jolyne’s father gets severely injured. Now, not only does she have to free herself from prison, but she also has to save her father and hunt the real culprit.

Will there be a Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 3?

As of now, no such information has been revealed, but the Stone Ocean arc has a total of 158 chapters, out of which 50 have been covered in the first 12 episodes of the anime. Now, the next 12 episodes will cover 50 chapters. This means there is still enough source material to get an anime adaptation, so we may get part 3 of the anime.