Big Mouth Season 6 gets a Release date by Netflix

The famous adult-anime Big Mouth is returning with its Season 6 to the streaming giant Netflix on October 28, 2022. Netflix announced the release date through a recent short teaser on social media. If you are someone who’s intrigued to learn more about the upcoming season of Big Mouth, here’s everything we know about the upcoming anime.

Big Mouth has been so popular amongst fans that Netflix has already ordered a seventh season of the animated SITCOM series ahead of its sixth season release. In this post, you’ll learn about whatever we know about the series’ upcoming season.

What do we know about Big Mouth Season 6?

As Big Mouth Season 5 didn’t conclude with any cliffhangers, we may see some new twists and turns in the upcoming season. Since the beginning of the animated series, we have seen each character grow and develop, so we shall expect the same from Big Mouth Season 6.

The trailer that was released with the release date showcased Hormone monsters, Maurice and Connie. The trailer picked up from where Big Mouth‘s spin-off adult comedy animated series’ Human Resources concluded. It will be interesting to see how the world of Monsters will represent their human emotions.

‘BIG MOUTH’ Season 6 will release on October 28 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/noewDI4qIe — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 23, 2022

Furthermore, we see Nick has hatred toward Jessi in the fifth season because she rejects his love for her. However, by the end of the season, he resolved everything, including the hatred for Jessi. So, in the sixth season, we may see Nick working on the relationships he almost broke while dealing with his heartbreak.

Like Nick, Andrew is the other character who had his own problems in the fifth season. For instance, Andrew has been a raunchy character thoughout the previous season and for which no one likes him. So, the upcoming season may show Andrew’s development as a person.

However, they are not the only ones who will be the focus of the upcoming season; more characters will be there in the spotlight, including Jessi, Jay, and Missy.

