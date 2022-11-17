Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 205 Gets a New Release Date after Getting Delayed

Sadly, the ongoing popular manga Jujutsu Kaisen is going on a break this week, which means we will not get to read Chapter 205 anytime soon. So, when will the next chapter be released on Viz Media and Manga Plus? Well, here’s everything you need to know about the chapter’s new release date.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga is currently seeing an intense fight between Choso and Kenjaku. The fight starts by showing Kenjaku overpowering Choso using low-level curses, but soon, Choso comes up with techniques he has never used before. That’s what helps him to bring Kenjaku down for the first time.

Seeing the current events in the manga, we can expect it to come with some of the best plot twists of all time.

Jujutsu Kaisen | Official Teaser Trailer BridTV 8019 Jujutsu Kaisen | Official Teaser Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/WGiUXKgdIu4/hqdefault.jpg 945915 945915 center 32600

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 205 will release on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 7:00 AM PT (Pacific Timing). International readers can look at the below timings to track the chapter:

Pacific Time- 7:00 AM (November 27th)

Central Time- 9:00 AM (November 27th)

Eastern Time- 10:00 AM (November 27th)

British Time- 3:00 PM (November 27th)

European Time- 5:00 PM (November 27th)

Indian Time- 8:30 PM (November 27th)

Japan Time- 12:00 AM (November 28th)

What happened in Chapter 204?

Yuji, Kechizu, and Eso encourage Choso as he gets up to fight Kenjaku. The latter quickly fails Choso’s Blood Manipulation technique and uses a cursed spirit that helps him float in the air. After that, Choso came up with another technique that created a wing on his back and a ring; this time, Kenjaku released a low rank-cursed spirit, and while Choso fought the spirit, Kenjaku sat on a tree branch.

WARNING SPOILER MANGA JUJUTSU KAISEN



*jpf ladies and gentlemen, ? CHOSO ? pic.twitter.com/UebiqufbNj — Libur dulu ya (@JPFBASE) November 14, 2022

Kenjaku also teased Choso and said that the Blood Manipulation technique won’t be enough to defeat him as he is his father. Choso wanted to show Kenjaku that he was capable of winning the fight, so he used the technique that detached his arm from his body and smashed Kenjaku with a hard punch. The chapter revealed that Choso does that to bring out the true potential of Kenjaku.