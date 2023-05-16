Jujutsu Kaisen will get its 223rd chapter soon, and here, we have discussed the release date and time for the manga chapter.

Gojo’s allies have successfully unsealed him, and now, as the day approaches when we will see the biggest fight of the series, how can we keep calm?

In the previous chapter, we see that the day for the final battle between Gojo and his most prominent foe Sukuna is about to commence. As the former heads toward the battlefield, every Jujutsu High Sorcerer wishes him good luck. We hope you must be eagerly waiting to see your favorite sorcerer Gojo fighting the most crucial battle of his life in the next chapter. So, let’s talk about when the most anticipated chapter gets released.

When does chapter 223 of Jujutsu Kaisen release?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 223 will get released on Manga Plus and Viz media on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 8:00 AM PT. The chapter will come out for different regions at different times due to the time zone differences. Well, here, we have provided the time schedule for you:

A brief recap of Chapter 222

The chapter shows how desperate Sukuna is to kill Yuji. He consumes all the cursed fingers but can’t find the last one. When Uraume says that she is extremely sorry that she couldn’t help him find it, Sukuna says they can use the Buddhist mummy as an alternative.

On the other hand, Kogane tells Kenjaku that only 61 players are remaining in the Culling Game. Gojo learns that Nanami is dead, so he says that he thought Nanami would survive as he was a strong sorcerer. The chapter then quickly moved to the day everyone had been waiting for. As Gojo proceeds towards the place of the battle, Yuji requests him to deactivate his infinity so that he can wish him good luck by patting him on his back.

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know

Gaming Trailers