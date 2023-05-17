Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 223 has received the spoilers, and fans are getting restless reading those. Well, it’s obvious to see such excitement among the community as the day that everyone has been waiting for is finally here.

The previous chapter showed Gojo rushing toward the battlefield and every ally of his wishing him good luck. On the other side, Kenjaku chooses to look into the culling game instead of Sukuna and Gojo’s fight. Besides that, the previous chapter focussed on the preparations going on for the battle, and the upcoming chapter spoilers say that it’s a lengthy one. So, without further delay, let’s jump straightaway to the article.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 223 spoilers

Ijichi asks Gojo about his experience in the Prison Realm. Gojo says that the time inside feels like it’s long and short at a time. He also says that he doesn’t want to go there ever again. In the next panel, we see Gojo and his allies arriving at the location where the curses first showed up in Shibuya.

Gojo enquires about the people who have been injured during Shibuya Arc. Ijichi tells him that the injured ones have already recovered. Hearing this, Gojo heads toward the top of the building. On the other hand, we see Uraume telling Sukuna that even though the fight’s date has approached, the location and time are unknown. Sukuna says that he can sense a strong curse aura from the distant building. It seems Sukuna knows the location now.

Gakuganji tells Gojo that he is the one who has murdered Yaga. He thought that Gojo would punish him, but the sorcerer took the entire blame on himself. Panda listens to this conversation. After that, Gojo asks Grandpa about Yaga’s last word, and that’s when he learns that Yaga knows how to create a cursed corpse.

