Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Everything we know about the upcoming season so far

Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen manga series is considered one of the best mangas of all time. The manga follows the concept of curses, and since the day it has come up with its anime adaptation, fans have gone crazy about it. The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen consisted of 24 episodes that ran on the MBS channel from October 2020 to March 2021.

The storyline focuses on the main protagonist, Yuji Itadori, whose grandfather shares two messages with him while dying- always help others and die surrounded by people. Hence, he did the same by swallowing a rotten finger of Ryomen Sukuna, a powerful curse, to protect his friends. Sukuna’s finger in his body turned him into a vessel for Sukuna.

Obviously, Season 1 of the famous anime was well received by fans worldwide. Besides this, the success of the prequel film Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was also a huge success, and now, fans can’t be more excited for Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen, which will arrive next year. Basically, 2023 can be said to be one of the best years for anime fans as some of the much-awaited anime, including Attack on Titan Season 4 part 3, Demon Slayer Season 3, Chainsaw Man, and many more TV shows, are approaching.

The official announcement of Jujutsu Kaisen 2 was made during a stage event in Japan via Crunchyroll on February 12, 2022. Furthermore, fans also learned that the new season is already in production and will premiere in 2023.

Hence, we can expect that, like the other anime, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will also come out in any of the release windows generally followed by the industry. That means we should keep an eye on Winter (Starting January 2023), Summer( Starting April 2023), and Spring( Starting October 2023).

What can we expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 officially announced for 2023; Studio MAPPA. pic.twitter.com/QSvrfTXazl — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) February 12, 2022

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 covered the first 63 chapters of the manga series. The season concluded by showing the Death Painting Arc. The second season of the animated show is said to cover Gojo’s Past Arc, which is penned down from Chapter 65 to 78. However, Chapter 64, titled “It’s like that,” did not yet make its way to the screens, and there’s no confirmation if the chapter will make its way to the second season.

However, we may also get to see some parts of the following major arc, The Shibuya Arc, which starts from chapter 79. This is the giant arc of the entire manga series.