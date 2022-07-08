The Boys Season 4 confirmed, filming starts soon

Fans won’t be shocked to learn that The Boys was renewed for Season 4, even before Season 3 was wrapped up.

The latest season showcases how Billy and Hughie start consuming Compound V so that they can avenge the deaths of their loved ones. Both characters use the same powers they hate to win the battle, so it’s safe to say that Billy Butcher and his gang have genuinely evolved in Season 1.

The final episode of the latest season has also revealed so many disheartening things, and now, it’s time for us to witness the face-off between Soldier Boy and Homelander.

Also, there are chances that we may witness the death of one of the Bad guys on the show. In that case, we can expect Tek Knight, the founder of Payback, to be the Big Bad in the upcoming season.

The Boys | Season 3 Official Trailer | Prime Video BridTV 10035 The Boys | Season 3 Official Trailer | Prime Video https://i.ytimg.com/vi/K-8VYKUZYiw/hqdefault.jpg 1014127 1014127 center 32600

The Boys Season 4: What do we know so far

Compared to Season 2’s premiere. Season 3’s debut saw a 17% increase in viewership in the three days. So, it’s no surprise that the exciting news of Season 4 started flooding all over the internet.

In an exclusive interview with Collider, actor Karl Urban revealed that The Boys isn’t going anywhere as a new season is approaching. He also added that the filming would start in August. However, he did not disclose anything about the storyline. Anyways, the news of the renewal for a new season is more than enough for fans to be enthusiastic at the time.

We're comin' back for Season 4. Til then here's a lil' fourshadowing. pic.twitter.com/5JeKSOvJMb — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) June 10, 2022

Besides this, the showrunner, Eric Kripke speaking to TVLine stated, “Speaking for the cast and crew, we’re so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more.”

In addition, Vernon Sanders, head of Amazon Studios global television, also showed excitement on the news. He revealed that when he first spoke to Kripke about Season 3 of the show, he knew that the show would be renewed.

The Boys Season 4 may introduce us to a new potent Bad guy

The news of Season 4 getting a new Big Bad named Tek Knight has also started surfacing the internet. Yes, you guessed it right, he played a minor role in The Boys comic book. He is the founding member of the super-group Payback. However, unlike the other powerful supes, he doesn’t have any superpowers; instead, he relies on high-tech gadgets to fight enemies.

It’s highly possible that we may see a super with no deadly superpowers fight the boys’ gang for the first time. However, it’s not easy to speculate anything at the moment, so let’s wait for the renewed season to make its way to the screens. While there’s no official release date, we might get Season 4 of The Boys sometime in 2023.