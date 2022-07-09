The Kaguya-sama: Love is War season 3 finale (episodes 12 and 13) English dub has sadly been delayed, but what date will it now release?

The 2022 Spring anime slate is now in the rear-view window for the majority of anime fans around the world, but not all.

There is still a significant proportion of fans still watching the latest releases from the last slate thanks to the ongoing English dubs, which typically air two weeks after the domestic broadcast in Japan.

Unfortunately, the final two episodes from the English dub of Kaguya-sama: Love is War season 3 (12 and 13) have sadly been delayed on Crunchyroll – but what date will they now release for worldwide streaming?

The final two episodes of the Kaguya-sama: Love is War – Ultra Romantic English dubbing (episodes 12 and 13) have sadly been delayed on Crunchyroll.

The streaming giant revealed the news on Twitter, but thankfully a new release date has since been confirmed – in addition to news that both final episodes will premiere on the same date.

The final two episodes from the English dub of Kaguya-sama season 3 will release on Friday, July 15th at the following times:

Pacific Time – 9:30 AM

Eastern Time – 12:30 PM

British Time – 5:30 PM

European Time – 6:30 PM

India Time – 10 PM

Philippine Time – 12:30 AM

Australia Central Time – 2 AM

Heads up, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic- fans! The English dub finale has been delayed to July 15th, so both episodes 12 and 13 may launch together. — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) July 7, 2022

Anime movie is the next entry in the Kaguya franchise

The good news is that the future of the Kaguya-sama has already been confirmed and the next entry in the franchise will be an anime movie.

The news was first revealed following the conclusion of the domestic broadcast in Japan on June 25th.

It has since been revealed, via Anime News Network, that the upcoming theatrical film will be called “The First Kiss Never Ends” and will directly follow the events from the season 3 finale.

Sadly, neither a domestic nor international release window for the Kaguya-sama movie has been shared. You can find more information here.

"Kaguya-sama: Love is War: The First Kiss Never Ends" Anime Film announced as a follow-up sequel in Kaguya-Sama anime series. pic.twitter.com/9hhoZZUX6o — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) July 7, 2022

Manga series set to reach its conclusion

The Kaguya-sama manga series started serialisation back in May 2015 and as of July 2022, 268 chapters have been published across 26 Tankobon volumes.

However, it has recently been revealed that the Kaguya-sama manga series would soon be coming to an end.

As reported by Comic Natalie, via Anime News Network on June 29th, “This year’s 31st issue of Shueisha’s Young Jump magazine revealed on Thursday that Aka Akasaka‘s Kaguya-sama: Love is War manga will end in 14 chapters.”

This means that if there are no surprise delays to the scheduled release of the Kaguya-sama manga, the series will reach its final release sometime in October 2022.

