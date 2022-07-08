Where can fans watch the new Prima Doll anime and when will the series release episodes for online streaming worldwide?

Friday’s are certainly going to be a busy day for anime fans around the world with the premiere of Shadows House season 2, Shine On: Bakumatsu Bad Boys and Lucifer and The Biscuit Hammer.

However, one of the most intriguing new shows on your Friday watch list should be Prima Doll; a slice-of-life science fiction comedy series from Bibury Animation Studios.

So, how can fans around the world watch Prima Doll as well as what date and time will episode 1 release for online streaming?

RIP: Fans pay tribute to Yu-Gi-Oh author Kazuki Takahashi following tragic passing

TV Anime "Prima Doll" has total 12 episodes. pic.twitter.com/BdM0uNwdRq — Sugoi LITE (OECUF) (@SugoiLITE) June 30, 2022

Matchpoint – Tennis Championships | Announcement Trailer

What is Prima Doll about?

Prima Doll is an upcoming anime series from Bibury Animation Studios (Quintessential Quintuplets season 2) that is part of a multimedia project that includes a web novel, two manga series and a collection of figurines – all part of the ‘Prima Doll’ franchise.

The series tells the story of Café Kuronekotei a downtown lounge which has a rather unusual staff – autonomous mechanical dolls.

These automata were originally designed to be used as weapons during the Great War, inflicting heavy losses to any enemy that stood before them. However, it has been several years since the Great War ended and these automata have sadly been left at the wayside by a society which is still mourning those humans lost in the conflict.

Can these automata really live a peaceful life after such a depressing war, can they learn to live a happy, fulfilling role in a new society…and most importantly, can they run a successful café?

Where to watch Prima Doll online

The Prima Doll anime series is available exclusively to stream through the HiDive platform.

New customers can purchase a subscription to HiDive for just $4.99 a month. Alternatively, there is an annual payment option for $47.99 (a 20% discount on the monthly plan) that will both grant access to Prime Doll’s simulcast.

There is also a 14-day free trial period, so don’t worry about having to commit to another anime subscription service straight away.

As of July 8th, Crunchyroll has not shared plans to showcase the Prima Doll anime.

HIDIVE: The Top 9 anime series to look out for on the Summer slate

I thought prima doll was going to release on July 3rd but apparently it’s actually the 8th it’s not long however I was definitely looking forward to watching it earlier. It’s really no big deal especially with all the other animes I’m currently watching still excited ?? pic.twitter.com/bWmYuujxEw — superAnime22? (@AnimeIsNumber1) July 5, 2022

As confirmed by HiDive’s simulcast schedule, Prime Doll will premiere on Friday, July 8th.

Prime Doll season 1 episode 1 “The First Melody” will release for international streaming via HiDive at the following times:

Pacific Time – 9:30 AM

Eastern Time – 12:30 PM

British Time – 5:30 PM

European Time – 6:30 PM

India Time – 10 PM

Philippine Time – 12:30 PM

Australia Time – 2 AM

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]