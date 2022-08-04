Kaiju No. 8 anime adaptation officially announced with a trailer

The anime industry is expanding day by day, with several new and significant anime adaptations being announced. What if we say that one of the anticipated manga series is all set to hit the screens? Yes, you guessed right, we are talking about Kaiju No. 8.

The Manga series is written and illustrated by Naoya Matsumoto, and it’s getting serialized on Shonen Jump Plus since July 2020. As of now, it has blessed the community with seven volumes. The love from the manga enthusiasts encouraged the creators to bring the manga characters into life by coming up with an anime adaptation.

Kaiju No. 8 anime adaptation was first teased on August 1, 2022, through the official Twitter account of TOHO studios. Now, the studios have released the first official trailer of the series on its Youtube channel. You can take a look at the trailer below:

Of course, it’s exciting that we are getting an anime adaptation of Kaiju No. 8, but for now, we know very little about the anime. The studio has yet to reveal a release date and cast information for the upcoming anime series.

What is Kaiju No. 8 about?

Japan is terrorized by the Kaiju, and to stop the monsters, the Japanese Defense Force has to come forward. Meanwhile, two childhood friends, Mina Ashiro and Kafka Hibino have vowed to avenge the destruction of their entire town by joining the Defence Force. Mina successfully becomes a high-grade commander in the Force’s third unit, but Kafka couldn’t join the Force as he failed the entrance examination numerous times.

Kafka joins the clean-up crew, who was responsible for throwing the remains of the monsters killed by the defense force. One day, Kafka becomes a Kaiju himself as a monster enters his body through his mouth. Even though he remained conscious while in the Kaiju form, his body gained massive superhuman strength.