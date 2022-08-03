The One Piece manga has now surpassed 500 million sold copies, outselling every single famous book series from literary history, bar one.

Trying to explain the popularity and success of manga series to non-manga readers is one of the toughest things that a fan can deal with…but money talks.

In fact, comic and manga series that would once be classed as ‘niche’ parts of nerd culture are now surpassing icons of modern media, including Game of Thrones, Star Wars and The Hunger Games – and it’s not even close.

As One Piece surpasses half a billion copies worldwide; here are 30 famous series that the manga has now beaten out in terms of issues sold since its serialisation 25 years ago.

ONE PIECE has, now finally and officially, reached 500.000.000 copies in circulation worldwide. pic.twitter.com/n1xxNZc8Ta — Shonen Jump News – Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) August 2, 2022

One Piece manga series passes 500 million copies sold

This week, it was officially confirmed that the One Piece manga series had finally surpassed a landmark figure: more than 500 million copies having been sold worldwide since its debut back in 1997.

One Piece is currently the 35th highest-grossing franchise of all time, having made more than $14.5 billion from avid fans around the world through merchandise, video games, home entertainment and of course, manga sales.

One Piece has actually been the highest-selling comic (manga) series for some time, with the top 10 currently being the following:

One Piece (1997-present): 500 million copies Asterix (1959-present): 370 million copies Dragon Ball (1984-1995): 300 million copies Peanuts (1950-2000): 300 million copies Golgo 13 (1968-present): 300 million copies Lucky Luke (1946-present): 300 million copies Dragon & Tiger Heroes (1969-present) 280 million copies Naruto (1999-2014): 250 million copies Detective Conan (1994-present): 250 million copies Doraemon (1969-96): 250 million copies

Now that we know just how incredible the success of the One Piece series has been in the printed world, where does it sit in the all-time book series rankings?

30 book series that the One Piece manga is outselling

The only book series that has sold more copies than One Piece is the Harry Potter story from J.K. Rowling (1997-present), which had reportedly sold more than 500 million copies by 2013.

As of August 2022, the One Piece manga series has sold more copies than the following world-famous book series, according to ongoing list rankings.

Goosebumps (1992-present): 350 million copies Perry Mason (1933-73): 300 million copies Berenstain Bears (1962-present): 260 million copies Choose Your Own Adventure (1979-98): 250 million copies Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2007-present): 250 million copies Sweet Valley High (1983-2003): 250 million copies The Railway Series (1945-2011): 201 million copies Noddy (1949-present): 200 million copies Nancy Drew (1930-present): 200 million copies Percy Jackson & the Olympians (2005-9): 180 million copies Twilight (2005-20): 160 million copies Star Wars (1977-present): 160 million copies Peter Rabbit (1902-30): 150 million copies Fifty Shades (2011-15): 150 million copies Clifford the Big Red Dog (1963-2014): 129 million copies The Chronicles of Narnia (1950-56): 120 million copies Mr. Men (1971-present): 120 million copies The Hunger Games (2008-10): 100 million copies James Bond (1954-2014): 100 million copies A Song of Ice and Fire [Game of Thrones] (1996-present): 90 million copies The Wheel of Time (1990-2013): 90 million copies Captain Underpants (1997-2015): 80 million copies Fear Street (1989-2001): 80 million copies Winnie-the-Pooh (1926-28): 75 million copies A Series of Unfortunate Events (1999-2006): 65 million copies Jack Reacher (1997-present): 60 million copies The Magic School Bus (1986-2010): 58 million copies The Hardy Boys (1927-present): 50 million copies Tarzan (1914-1995): 50 million copies Paddington Bear (1958-present): 35 million copies

Readers should note that all figures are subject to change as the publication of all described series continues, as of August 2022, and that the ongoing rankings each have their own citing source, available on the original web page.

