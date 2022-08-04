Kakegurui Twin: Recap of anime so far and voice cast

Kakegurui Twin is an animated series that came out on Netflix on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The animated TV series is based on the manga series written by Homura Kawamoto and illustrated by Kei Saiki. Moreover, it serves as a prequel and spin-off to Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler.

Kakegurui Manga series started in 2015, and it is currently in its 12th volume. The anime adaptation of Kakegurui Twin was greenlit in November 2021, and that’s when the announcement was made that MAPPA studios would be animating the series.

Kakegurui Twin | Official Trailer | Netflix Anime

Kakegurui Twin Recap

Kakegurui Twin is a story of a bright young girl named Mary Saotome, who’s transferred to Hyakkaou Private Academy after successfully passing the transfer exams. The story takes place a year ago when Yumeko Jabami enters the academy.

When Mary enters the school, she learns about the school’s gambling system from one of her former classmates. One day, Mary crosses paths with a student, Kokoro Aiura, who invites her to play a game of Speed Daifugo. Kokoro intended to housepet Mary by defeating her, and she successfully won the first round.

However, Mary soon learns that Kokoro has cheated, so she decides to play the game one more time with her. This time she used the same trick and won the game. After that, Mary decides to gamble for more money, so she goes to the Gambling Den, hosted by Yukimi Togakushi. However, the Chairwoman of the Den wants to terminate Yukimi.

Seeing this, Mary took the chance and gambled against Yukimi to replace her. The game began, and Yukimi won the first round. Mary requested another round and the chairwoman, Sachiko Juraku, agreed to it. This time, Mary uses her exceptional skills to trick her and wins the second round.

Meet the voice cast of Kakegurui Twin Season 1

Minami Tanaka has voiced Mary Saotome

Rina Honnizumi has voiced Tsuzura Hanatemari

Y? Taichi has voiced Yukimi Togakushi

Y?ko Kaida has voiced Sachiko Juraku

Seiichir? Yamashita has voiced Aoi Mibuomi

Aoi Koga has voiced Mikura Sado

Rie Takahashi has voiced Sakura Miharutaki

Mariya Ise has voiced Midari Ikishima

Miyuki Sawashiro has voiced both Kirari and Ririka Momobami

Mayu Udono has voiced Runa Yomozuki