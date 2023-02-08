The Kurulus Osman episode 116 (season 4 Bolum 18) release date has been delayed, with Bozdag Films sending set aid earthquake victims.

The world is still reeling from the enormous tragedy of this week’s devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria, with humanitarian aid and support being sent from around the world.

This includes sectors of the Turkish entertainment industry, with production studios including Bozdag Films sending aid from their sets to the disaster zone.

Consequently, Kurulus Osman episode 116 (season 4 Bolum 18) has been delayed due to the broadcast postponement – here is everything that fans of the series need to know.

Kurulus Osman Bolum 116 delayed due to earthquake coverage

Kurulus Osman Bolum 116 (season 4 episode 18) was originally scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, February 8; however, due to the tragic earthquake this week in the region, the new episode has understandably been delayed.

The vast majority of major Turkish entertainment programs have been postponed this week, in favor of broadcasting news segments about both the earthquake and coverage of the ongoing search and rescue operations.

This information regarding the delay to Kurulus Osman episode 116 has been reaffirmed by outlets including Fotomac, Aspor, Haber7, Haberler, and Takvim; all of which reported on the postponement in light of the tragedy.

“The 166th episode of Establishment Osman [Kurulus Osman], written and designed by Mehmet Bozdag, was expected to be broadcast on 8 February. However, after the earthquake that shocked the whole of Turkey, the publication date of Establishment Osman was changed and it was learned that he will take a break from the screens this week.” – Haber7.

A new release date for Kurulus Osman episode 116 has not yet been confirmed by either ATV or showrunner Mehmet Bozdag online, but the series is expected to resume on Wednesday, February 14.

New episodes of Kurulus Osman air on ATV at 8 PM local time, with online streams available via the official YouTube channel and website approximately four hours after the domestic broadcast.

Birçok ilimizi etkileyen depremin büyük üzüntüsü içindeyiz. Ya?am?n? kaybeden vatanda?lar?m?za Allah'tan rahmet, yak?nlar?na ba? sa?l???, yaral?lar?m?za acil ?ifalar dileriz.

Geçmi? Olsun Türkiye pic.twitter.com/HreAwKfeUQ — atv (@atvcomtr) February 6, 2023

Bozdag Films sends aid from set to quake victims

In light of the recent earthquake, Kurulus Osman showrunner Mehmet Bozdag confirmed that Bozdag Films would be sending aid to victims of the tragedy in the form of caravans from the set and electrical generators.

In a statement shared on social media, the team noted, “We are closely following the earthquake disaster that caused deep wounds in our hearts. As Bozda? Film Family, in order to support this difficult process in which our state and all aid organizations are mobilized with all their strength and to heal the wounds.”

“We are sending our set caravans, generators, equipment that may be needed in the region, in-kind and cash support that we use in our projects to the earthquake zone. We will strive with all our strength now as we did before. As the beloved Turkish Nation, we have overcome everything in unity and solidarity, and we will continue to do so. We will heal our wounds together.”

The veteran filmmaker would share a follow-up report that the Bozdag Films set caravans were sent to the disaster zone less than five hours after the initial statement; “As Bozdag Film, we have set our set trailers and generators on the road for the earthquake region. We wish them to arrive safely to the region. Godspeed.”

The Kurulus Osman Twitter page would also share a statement from the wider ATV family:

“Condolences to Our Homeland, Our Nation. We are deeply saddened by the earthquake that affected many provinces. We wish Allah’s mercy to the citizens who lost their lives, condolences to their relatives and a speedy recovery to the injured. Get Well Soon Turkey.”

Fans of the Kurulus Osman series can help those affected by donating to the likes of AFAD, AHBAP, and the Turkish Red Crescent.

Bozda? Film olarak set karavanlar? ve jeneratörlerimizi deprem bölgesi için an itibariyle yola ç?kard?k. Sa? salim bölgeye intikal etmesini diliyoruz. Yolunuz aç?k olsun.#Geçmi?OlsunTürkiye pic.twitter.com/5LIzpckKpE — Mehmet Bozda? (@mmehmetbozdag) February 7, 2023

