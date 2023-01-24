HBO’s The Last of Us episode 2 unveiled a blink-and-you-‘ll-miss-it giraffe easter egg which sets the series up perfectly for that iconic moment between Joel and Ellie.

Just like in the 2013 Naughty Dog game, HBO’s The Last of Us is packed with special moments and easter eggs that range from Sarah’s original shirt and the Curtis and Viper DVD in episode one, to Ellie not being able to swim and Tess’ lighter from Uncharted 4 in episode 2.

With seven more episodes to go of the series, fans can be sure of many more iconic instances throughout the TV show. One scene, in particular, has fans of the franchise hoping they’ll get to witness and if the giraffe plushie easter egg found in episode 2 is anything to go by, it looks like that special moment between Joel and Ellie is on the horizon.

Giraffe easter egg explored

You’ll be forgiven if you missed this one due to there being so much to look at in HBO’s The Last of Us. From the stunning post-apocalyptic landscape, toppled buildings, and that creepy infected horde who “activated” with the sunlight, HBO hasn’t missed a beat in bringing the series to life in every way possible.

As Joel, Tess and Ellie were walking across the bridge on their way to the state building, having to climb over vine and moss-ridden cars, a quick shot panned down to Ellie’s feet where a small stuffed giraffe lay by the wheel of one of the cars.

If you’re not sure what the reference of this is, you probably need to play The Last of Us to truly feel the significance of it but this is a throwback to one of The Last of Us’ most iconic moments where Joel and Ellie come across a wandering giraffe which is amazing in itself due to the harsh apocalyptic environment. As they follow the stunning animal, they both get the chance to pet it giving the game a much-needed quiet and special moment between the pair.

From the nicely placed easter egg, it looks like HBO The Last of Us will be giving fans just what they want and implementing that incredible yet surreal moment between Joel and Ellie into the series, allowing those who are experiencing The Last of Us’ world for the first time, an encounter they will never forget.

The Last of Us continues on Sunday, January 29 on HBO and HBO Max. For UK viewers episode 3 will be available on Sky and NOWTV the following day.

Show all