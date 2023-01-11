The release date and time for Kurulus Osman season 4 episode 14 (Bolum 112) have been confirmed alongside the official preview.

We may have only just started the New Year, but Kurulus Osman is demonstrating outstanding momentum as fans look ahead to the second episode of 2023.

Unfortunately, both Osman Bey and Bala Hatun have had it quite hard over the past few weeks; with imprisonment under a cruel leader and worrying new disease plaguing both our MCs.

Here is everything you need to know about Kurulus Osman season 4 episode 14, including the release date and time for Bolum 112, as well as the official preview trailer and story captions.

Kurulus Osman season 4 episode 14 (Bolum 112) is scheduled to premiere domestically in Turkey via ATV on Wednesday, January 11.

As confirmed by both the ATV network and showrunner Mehmet Bozdag, Kurulus Osman Bolum 112 will release at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 9 AM

Eastern Time – 12 PM

British Time – 5 PM

European Time – 6 PM

Pakistan Time – 10 PM

India Time – 10:30 PM

Philippine Time – 1 AM

The new Kurulus Osman episode will then be released via the series’ official website and YouTube channels in English. Whilst a specific release time for online platforms has not yet been confirmed, episode 111 was available on YouTube at the following international times, per analysis via CitizenEvidence:

Pacific Time – 1:16 PM

Eastern Time – 4:16 PM

British Time – 9:16 PM

European Time – 10:16 PM

Pakistan Time – 2:16 AM

India Time – 2:46 AM

Philippine Time – 5:16 AM

Kurulus Osman Bolum 112 preview gallery captions

The ATV website has provided the following preview captions for Kurulus Osman season 4 episode 14 (Bolum 112), see here for full image gallery.

“Osman Bey, who came to Marmarac?k Hisar to rescue Bala Hatun and Sheikh Edebali, was captured by Sultan Alaeddin who came to the Hisar. What will be the fate of Bala Hatun and Sheikh Edebali, whom ?smihan Sultan sentenced to death? On the other hand, Sultan Alaeddin issued a death warrant against Osman Bey, who had taken action to dethrone him. What will be the reaction of the people to this decision?” – Episode 112 Story Gallery, via ATV.

“Ismihan Sultan is not satisfied with Sultan Alaeddin’s judgment about Osman Bey. Her plan for Osman Bey is very different. What is this plan? In order to put her plan about Osman Bey into action, Ismihan Sultan will have Kantakuzenos and Olof kidnap him. But she will present it as “Osman Bey has escaped”. What is Ismihan Sultan’s new plan?” – Episode 112 Story Gallery, via ATV.

“Osman Bey is in the hands of Olof and Kantakuzenos. But Kantakuzenos and Olof unexpectedly fall into Osman Bey’s trap. Kantakuzenos’ neck is under Osman Bey’s ambush. Will Osman Bey take Kantakuzenos’ head?” – Episode 112 Story Gallery, via ATV.

“Bengi Hatun learns that Ismihan Sultan is acting together with Olof. Her reaction is very big. Will the ropes break between Ismihan Sultan and Bengi Hatun? While ?smihan Sultan wants to prevent Osman Bey from moving, she also decides to expel the Kay? from Yeni?ehir. Will the Kayis leave Yenisehir? How will this news resonate in Yenisehir? Struggling with famine on the one hand and disease on the other, the people of Yeni?ehir are in trouble. How will Malhun Hatun cope with all these troubles in Osman Bey’s absence?” – Episode 112 Story Gallery, via ATV.

“Ya sürüleceksiniz ya da yok olup gideceksiniz!”



“You will either be exiled or you will die!”#Kurulu?Osman 112.Bölüm 2.Tan?t?m?



Kurulu? Osman heyecan dolu yeni bölümüyle çar?amba 20.00’de #atv’de!@bozdagfilm @kurulusdizisi @atvtcomtr pic.twitter.com/pmnZdIiAOq — Mehmet Bozda? (@mmehmetbozdag) January 9, 2023

By Tom Llewellyn

