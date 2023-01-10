Who plays Modok in Ant-Man 3? MCU role explored

Screenshot from Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Official Trailer - C/O Marvel Entertainment

Thanks to the latest trailer, fans get a live-action look at the much anticipated Ant Man 3 and the character Modok. Let’s find out who plays the supervillain.

A brand new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer has arrived, allowing fans to delve a little deeper into Marvel’s first phase 5 journey before it hits the cinemas in a couple of weeks. Alongside Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man, the trailer showcases him getting sucked into the quantum realm with his daughter Cassie Lang.

We also get a surprise quick glimpse of fan-favorite Modok, which stands for “Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing.” giant floating head even though he had apparently died in the first Any-Man, but now appears to be working with Kang the Conqueror.

Let’s check out who plays Modok in Ant-Man 3…

Who plays Modok in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Corey Stoll reprises his role in Ant-Man 3 as Modok. In the blink and you’ll miss it appearance, Modok can be seen by his giant floating head which came as a shock to many Marvel fans despite the character’s death as Darren Cross/Yellowjacket in the first Ant-Man. Without a doubt, Modok will have used this time to come up with a master plan and likely prove to be a formidable villain.

Born in New York on March 14, 1976, 46-year-old Stoll is also known for his role as Peter Russo in House of Cards for which he received a Golden Globe nomination. He is married to Nadia Bowers who is also an actor and has carved out a career on Broadway as well as TV and film. They also share a six-year-old child together.

Witness the beginning of a new dynasty.



Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #AntManAndTheWasp: Quantumania and experience it in 3D February 17. pic.twitter.com/5BoMxwN5D3 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 10, 2023

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania cast

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man

Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/Wasp

Jonathan Majors as Nathaniel Richards/Kang the Conqueror

Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang/Stature

Bill Murray as Lord Krylar

Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne

Michael Douglas as Doctor Hank Pym

Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo

David Dastmalchian as Veb

Katy M. O’Brian as Jentorra

William Jackson Harper as Quaz

Michael Peña as Luis

Corey Stoll as M.O.D.O.K.

Bobby Cannavale as Officer Jim Paxton

Wood Harris as Officer Gale

Joshua Collins as Derrick

Gregg Turkington as Dale

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be released in cinemas on February 17.

