Who plays Modok in Ant-Man 3? MCU role explored

By Rachael Fiddis

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
Screenshot from Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Official Trailer - C/O Marvel Entertainment

Thanks to the latest trailer, fans get a live-action look at the much anticipated Ant Man 3 and the character Modok. Let’s find out who plays the supervillain.

A brand new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer has arrived, allowing fans to delve a little deeper into Marvel’s first phase 5 journey before it hits the cinemas in a couple of weeks. Alongside Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man, the trailer showcases him getting sucked into the quantum realm with his daughter Cassie Lang.

We also get a surprise quick glimpse of fan-favorite Modok, which stands for “Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing.” giant floating head even though he had apparently died in the first Any-Man, but now appears to be working with Kang the Conqueror.

Let’s check out who plays Modok in Ant-Man 3…

Who plays Modok in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Corey Stoll reprises his role in Ant-Man 3 as Modok. In the blink and you’ll miss it appearance, Modok can be seen by his giant floating head which came as a shock to many Marvel fans despite the character’s death as Darren Cross/Yellowjacket in the first Ant-Man. Without a doubt, Modok will have used this time to come up with a master plan and likely prove to be a formidable villain.

Born in New York on March 14, 1976, 46-year-old Stoll is also known for his role as Peter Russo in House of Cards for which he received a Golden Globe nomination. He is married to Nadia Bowers who is also an actor and has carved out a career on Broadway as well as TV and film. They also share a six-year-old child together.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania cast

  • Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man
  • Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/Wasp
  • Jonathan Majors as Nathaniel Richards/Kang the Conqueror
  • Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang/Stature
  • Bill Murray as Lord Krylar
  • Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne
  • Michael Douglas as Doctor Hank Pym
  • Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo
  • David Dastmalchian as Veb
  • Katy M. O’Brian as Jentorra
  • William Jackson Harper as Quaz
  • Michael Peña as Luis
  • Corey Stoll as M.O.D.O.K.
  • Bobby Cannavale as Officer Jim Paxton
  • Wood Harris as Officer Gale
  • Joshua Collins as Derrick
  • Gregg Turkington as Dale

 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be released in cinemas on February 17.

