Who plays Modok in Ant-Man 3? MCU role explored
Thanks to the latest trailer, fans get a live-action look at the much anticipated Ant Man 3 and the character Modok. Let’s find out who plays the supervillain.
A brand new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer has arrived, allowing fans to delve a little deeper into Marvel’s first phase 5 journey before it hits the cinemas in a couple of weeks. Alongside Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man, the trailer showcases him getting sucked into the quantum realm with his daughter Cassie Lang.
We also get a surprise quick glimpse of fan-favorite Modok, which stands for “Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing.” giant floating head even though he had apparently died in the first Any-Man, but now appears to be working with Kang the Conqueror.
Let’s check out who plays Modok in Ant-Man 3…
Who plays Modok in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?
Corey Stoll reprises his role in Ant-Man 3 as Modok. In the blink and you’ll miss it appearance, Modok can be seen by his giant floating head which came as a shock to many Marvel fans despite the character’s death as Darren Cross/Yellowjacket in the first Ant-Man. Without a doubt, Modok will have used this time to come up with a master plan and likely prove to be a formidable villain.
Born in New York on March 14, 1976, 46-year-old Stoll is also known for his role as Peter Russo in House of Cards for which he received a Golden Globe nomination. He is married to Nadia Bowers who is also an actor and has carved out a career on Broadway as well as TV and film. They also share a six-year-old child together.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania cast
- Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man
- Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/Wasp
- Jonathan Majors as Nathaniel Richards/Kang the Conqueror
- Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang/Stature
- Bill Murray as Lord Krylar
- Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne
- Michael Douglas as Doctor Hank Pym
- Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo
- David Dastmalchian as Veb
- Katy M. O’Brian as Jentorra
- William Jackson Harper as Quaz
- Michael Peña as Luis
- Corey Stoll as M.O.D.O.K.
- Bobby Cannavale as Officer Jim Paxton
- Wood Harris as Officer Gale
- Joshua Collins as Derrick
- Gregg Turkington as Dale
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be released in cinemas on February 17.