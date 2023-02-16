New rumors surrounding the Solo Leveling anime release being delayed are spreading like wildfire online, but is there any merit to the leaks?

Aside from Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, and Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War, the Solo Leveling anime adaptation is arguably amongst the most highly anticipated series of 2023.

However, fans of the iconic webtoon are today discussing the possibility that the series will be postponed until next year, following a series of supposed leaks being shared on social media.

Here is everything that fans need to know about the Solo Leveling anime delay rumors, as well as a quick snapshot of the communities frustrated response.

Rumors surrounding Solo Leveling anime delayed explored

This week, new rumors are circulating online that the upcoming Solo Leveling anime adaptation has been delayed internally at A-1 Pictures.

The supposed leaks originate from outlets and social media news pages including Shueishaleaks, Shonenleaks, SugoiLite, Myamura, and oecuf0; however, no official statement has been shared by either the production team or distribution partners at this time.

Whilst we are still waiting for official confirmation of the delay, fans have begun noting that a postponement for the Solo Leveling anime isn’t something that should come as a major surprise to many within the community.

The upcoming anime adaptation was first revealed back in July 2022 at the Anime Expo event but since then, the team at A-1 Pictures has been suspiciously quiet regarding news and updates.

Seven months after an initial reveal, many modern anime series would have revealed at least additional cast and production staff members by now; perhaps even OP/ED music and a targeted release window.

However, the lack of updates regarding the Solo Leveling anime series is only fuelling the fire surrounding this postponement rumor, with fans now suggesting that the premiere will be pushed back to 2024.

According to a leak from @oecuf0, the premiere of the anime "Solo Leveling" will be delayed. Confirmation is awaited. #SoloLeveling pic.twitter.com/YmagSizCnX — Shonenleaks (@sh0nenleaks) February 15, 2023

Interestingly, fans are also pointing to the recent issues at A-1 Pictures (Solo Leveling production team) and Aniplex (distribution partner) regarding delayed anime titles as a reason why this rumor may have more merit than frustrated fans will want.

Recently impacted titles have notably included 86 Eighty-Six, NieR: Automata, Sword Art Online: Progressive movie, and Ayakashi Triangle – even the likes of Lycoris Recoil was initially meant to premiere several seasons before its eventual premiere due to COVID-related delays at A-1 Pictures.

As one fan noted, “It’s so damn frustrating that Solo Leveling dead*** got postponed. Knowing that hella fans were hyped up for it to finally get an anime, only for Aniplex to come in and f*** up the whole program.”

Another user replied to a Twitter post, “With this how many Aniplex/A-1 shows have been delayed??? Like seriously how bad can it really be that you have to delay multiple shows that are supposed to air later this year!”

Fingers crossed that the rumors surrounding the Solo Leveling anime being delayed are proven false. However, if they are true, there is a sense of hopeful optimism that the postponement will lead to a higher quality product when the series does eventually premiere worldwide.

LEAK: SOLO LEVELING ANIME RELEASE WILL BE POSTPONED!!! pic.twitter.com/JWF6aPVnrp — Myamura (@king_jin_woo) February 15, 2023

