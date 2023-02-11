A new anime project for the Lycoris Recoil franchise has just been announced alongside a brand new teaser trailer.

Lycoris Recoil was amongst the very best new anime series of 2022 with scores of 8.22/10 on MyAnimeList, 7.6/10 on IMDB, 82% on Anilist, and 4.1/5 on Anime Planet.

Whilst fans are waiting on confirmation of season 2 being in the works, which is still highly likely to be produced, the global community is celebrating news that the franchise is being expanded by A-1 Pictures.

Here is everything that we know so far about the new Lycoris Recoil anime project, which was announced only a few short hours ago in Japan.

New Lycoris Recoil anime project announced

On February 11, a special event called ‘Lycoris Recoil Café Presents After Party’ was held in Japan, where a new anime project was officially revealed to be in production.

This was then confirmed by the Japanese Twitter page and website with the announcement being shared alongside a brand new teaser trailer for the project, under the tagline “Their story…Has not ended.”

“New “Lycoris Recoil” animation to be produced! At the event “Café Lycoris Recoil Presents After Party! Tomorrow is another day. Please keep your eyes on the future development of “Lycoris Recoil”.”

Neither a targeted release window nor synopsis for the new anime project was revealed.

Interestingly, fans should note that the announcement made no mention of this project being season 2 of the TV series.

However, when animation studios announce a new project without commenting on a season renewal, it typically means that a side-story or theatrical movie is being planned.

Fans should also note that the Lycoris Recoil anime is an original series, with a manga adaptation and light novel spin-off called ‘Ordinary Days’ being published in Japan.

Lycoris Recoil lands seven nominations at the Anime Awards

Voting recently closed on the 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, but Lycoris Recoil fans are still confident that the series will manage to pick up at least one win at the March 4 grand ceremony.

The A-1 Pictures series secured seven nominations at the Anime Awards:

Anime of the Year

Best Original Song

Nest New Series

Best Director

Best Main Character

Best Action

Best Performance by a Japanese Voice actress (Chisato Nishikigi)

