**Warning – Spoilers ahead for The Rings of Power**

Now that The Rings of Power Season 1 has concluded, many are looking back on the series to try and spot further clues showing Sauron’s true identity (even though it was staring us plainly in the face). We discuss one theory that suggests the Dark Lord attended the first council meeting of the Elves in Episode 1.

The adaptation as a whole has received a mixed bag of reviews, with some loving its fantastical quality and others unsure of its pacing and dialogue.

Developed by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay for Amazon Prime and based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel, The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power will be set thousands of years before The Hobbit and its successor, starring Robert Aramayo, Morfydd Clark, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, and many more.

The Rings of Power Episode 1 Recap

During Episode 1 of The Rings of Power, we’re introduced to Elrond sitting and writing Gil-galad’s speech in a tree.

However, the character is told he will not be permitted to attend the Elves’ council meeting taking place that day, and instead, meets with Galadriel.

Nothing more is mentioned about this meeting or why Elrond was not a part of it, but one theory suggests what may have happened within the confinement of the gathering.

Theory – Sauron Attended the Elves’ First Council Meeting

Fans have begun discussing the theory that Sauron attended this meeting that Elrond, nor the viewers, got to see as Annatar – his shapeshifting disguise from the source material.

Since Galadriel was sent away to Valinor almost immediately after the secret meeting, it suggests this was likely brought up – possibly by Sauron who wanted, who he perceived to be, his greatest threat out of the way.

It would also explain why the Lindon tree began to die shortly after as well, as it’s possible Sauron touched the tree while he attended the meeting.

Furthermore, the secret meeting also seemed to fuel Gil-galad and Celebrimbor’s notion to get the forge built as soon as possible, which is likely another suggestion raised by Sauron.

There’s also a chance Sauron encouraged Gil-galad to dismiss Elrond from the meeting, as the Dark Lord knew he would suspect foul play due to his intelligence.

ok so, rings of power: it seems like annatar has already been to the elves based on galadriel being sent away in a secret meeting elrond wasn't invited to and celebrimbor setting up his forge and the tree dying? and then also it seems like halbrand could be sauron? — sasha fletcher (@sasha_fletcher) October 2, 2022

Is Sauron an Elf?

No, Sauron is not an elf nor a human, despite his appearance as Halbrand for the majority of Season 1.

Sauron is closer to a spirit as he was a Maia before joining forces with Morgoth and carried the name Mairon, meaning he is also not mortal.

The reason Sauron could appear as the human Halbrand is because the Maia has the ability to shapeshift into any appearance he desires.

Why was Sauron on the Raft?

It seems clear in retrospect that Sauron meeting Galadriel in the sea on the raft was no coincidence.

Some believe Sauron followed Galadriel on the boat to Valinor to make sure she left Middle-earth for good, and then shapeshifted into Halbrand to appear on the raft.

Others believe meeting Galadriel in open waters was pure coincidence, and Sauron saw it as his opportunity to turn Galadriel evil and make her his queen.

It is more likely, however, that Sauron sensed Galadriel did not leave Middle-earth as she was supposed to and quickly came up with a plan to deceive her upon her return.

How Did Sauron Trick Celebrimbor?

In the source material, Sauron posed as Annatar in order to deceive the elven forgers and Celebrimbor.

Annatar was also known as the ‘Lord of Gifts’ because he brought Celebrimbor a wealth of knowledge and crafting strategies to best forge a great power within the rings.

Celebrimbor saw this knowledge as a true gift to elven forgery, even though Sauron was secretly integrating a binding magic and dark sorcery in his teachings.

Halbrand delivered a similar method in The Rings of Power, bewitching Celebrimbor with his forging knowledge on how to harness a great power “not of the flesh but over flesh” within the rings.

While Celebrimbor was taken with this notion, Galadriel immediately suspected Halbrand was referring to power from the Unseen World, which she knew was being experimented on by Sauron.

The Rings of Power is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

