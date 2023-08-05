The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth Magic: The Gathering is expected to become MTG’s best-selling set ever within a few months.

This news comes on the heels of rapper Post Malone purchasing ‘The One Ring’ card for over $2 million from a fan; all eyes are now back on The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth.

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth/Wizards of the Coast/Magic: The Gathering

Tales of Middle-Earth MTG set expected to make history

Magic: The Gathering’s latest viral card set, The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth, launched on June 23, 2023, and it wasn’t long before the set started becoming the focus of attention for fans around the world.

In the recent Q2 2023 earnings call, Hasbro announced that whilst revenue dropped by around 15% compared to 2022, Tales of Middle-Earth was not only already the second best-selling set in their history but that the set is also expected to take the top spot within the next few seven months.

“New products are delighting our fans around the world, including the return of FURBY and the release of MAGIC: THE GATHERING’s Universes Beyond set, The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth, which is already the second largest set in MAGIC’s history. TRANSFORMERS entertainment and innovation is driving strong growth in the brand.”

The call also included the outstanding achievement that Tales of Middle-Earth is “tracking to be the biggest selling MAGIC set of all time.”

That record is currently held by Modern Horizons 2, which earned Wizards of the Coast over $200 million over the course of a two-year period.

Thankfully, Hasbro also hinted that Tales of Middle-Earth will become an evergreen set with a long tail for future content; so, fans should expect plenty more exciting drops to come.

Post Malone purchases ‘One Ring’ MTG card for $2 million

The global MTG community has, this week, been celebrating the incredible transaction that occurred between one fan and famed rapper Post Malone.

Brook Trafton found the coveted ‘One Ring’ card last month just after the Tales of Middle-Earth set was launched and almost immediately, there was interest from potential buyers worldwide.

This included fan favorite musician Post Malone, who this week purchased the card for a whopping $2 million.

Sharing a comment to the viral TikTok video, Trafton shared “When I found the One Ring, the first person who came to mind was @Post Malone. I have played MTG since I was a kid and obviously it would be amazing to keep this card. But for a guy like me, being able to sell it is life changing.”

“I just really hoped it would go to someone who would appreciate it as much as I do. This is my dream come true, meeting Post Malone and him buying the One Ring card from me is literally a moment straight out of a fairytale. Post Malone @Magic: The Gathering you have changed my life. Things like this don’t happen to people like me, I guess it’s magic. I am forever grateful!”

