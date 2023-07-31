Kaguya-Sama: Love is War has become a fan favorite for many and recently, Aka Akasaka also revealed a major detail about Kaguya and Miyuki’s relationship.

Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya have allowed fans to join them on their journey as they try to confess their feelings for each other. With the show ending on a cliffhanger in the last season, anime fans have been waiting to see what fate has in store for this pair. While the details in the new season may not come as a surprise to manga readers, writer Aka Akasaka managed to slip a crucial detail about the couple which might have been missed by many.

NOTE: This article contains spoilers for Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War

Aka Akasaka reveals detail about Kaguya and Miyuki’s relationship

Miyuki and Kaguya have an extraordinary relationship that has fans on the edge. In the anime and manga, the two have used various techniques to confess their feelings but nothing has gone according to their plan. Luckily, Akasaka revealed a crucial detail about their relationship in his other manga, Oshi No Ko.

Oshi No Ko is based years ahead of Love is War and in one of the special chapters of the manga, viewers are informed that Miyuki and Kaguya end up getting married. Her cameo appears to show her name as ‘Kaguya Shirogane,’ confirming that she got married to Miyuki.

How many seasons of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War are there?

At the moment, there are three seasons of the show. A fourth season was teased a couple of months back.

As per reports, the new season is going to be a continuation of the Kaguya-sama: Love Is War movie. The film covered the First Kiss Never Ends arc.

Despite this, there has been no official confirmation on when fans can expect to see a teaser or have a release date for the anime. As of now, it looks like viewers will just have to wait.

Where to watch the anime

Fans can watch all three seasons of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War on Crunchyroll.

The manga also has two movie adaptions, one was released in 2019 while the other was released in 2021. These can be streamed on Crunchyroll as well.

Gaming Trailers