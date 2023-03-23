When will the 2023 MAPPA Stage showcase take place, how can you watch online, and which anime will feature at the event?

MAPPA’s annual stage event is arguably the pinnacle of the anime calendar for fans of the iconic animation studio; an event that typically sees series renewals, upcoming projects, and new merchandise revealed to the world.

The 2023 MAPPA showcase will feature new content from Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, Vinland Saga, Chainsaw Man and much, much more – here is everything that fans need to know.

MAPPA Stage 2023 unveils upcoming event details

This week, MAPPA unveiled its official lineup for the upcoming 2023 stage showcase, which is set to take place on Sunday, May 21 from the Tokyo Garden Theatre in Japan.

Tickets are still available and the event is expected to be livestreamed via MAPPA’s official YouTube channel for fans around the world to enjoy, with the following features recently being announced:

Jujutsu Kaisen: A recap of the first season and prequel movie with cast members Enoki Junya (Yuuji Itadori), Yuuma Uchida (Megumi Fushiguro), Asami Seto (Nobara Kugisaki), and Megumi Ogata (Yuuta Okkotsu). This panel will also feature a live performance of the cour two OP by Who-ya Extended.

Attack on Titan: The cast and staff will share updates on the final part, as well as a look back on season 4 so far; director Yuichiro Hayashi will be joined by Yuuki Kaji (Eren Jaeger), Yui Ishikawa (Mikasa), and Park Romi (Hange Zoe). The panel will also have a live performance of the season 4 part 1 OP by Shinsei Kamattechan.

Chainsaw Man: The main cast will recap season 1 with appearances from Kikunosuke Toya (Denji), Shougo Sakata (Aki), Ai Fairouz (Power), and Tomori Kusunoki (Makima).

Vinland Saga: A discussion panel with Yuuto Uemura (Thorfinn), Shunsuke Takeuchi (Einar), and Shuheu Yabuta (director) – as well as a live performance of opening theme song ‘River’ by Anonymouz.

Hell’s Paradise: First major Q&A for the anime with Yumiri Hanamori (Sagiri Yamada Asaemon), Ryohei Kimura (Choubei Aza), Rie Takahashi (Yuzuriha), and Chiaki Kobayashi (Gabimaru). This panel also teased “secret production stories.”

Campfire Cooking in Another World: The first major Q&A for the series, director Kiyoshi Matsuda will be joined by Yuuma Uchida (Mukouda), Satoshi Hino (Fel), Hina Kino (Sui), and Maaya Uchida (Ninrir). The panel will also feature live performances from Yuuma Uchida and Van de Shop.

The MAPPA 2023 Stage showcase will also reveal more information regarding the upcoming anime movie by Sunao Katabuchi and Manabu Otsuka, expected to be a sequel to ‘In This Corner of the World.’

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

