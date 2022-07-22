Mario Strikers Update Adds Daisy And Shy Guy

A new Mario Strikers update out today on Nintendo Switch adds Daisy and Shy Guy to the possible team loadouts.

Going live on July 22 worldwide, gamers can look forward to the new playable going live alongside a new set of Knight-themed gear and Desert Ruin stadium.

And with two more major updates promised for 2022, these could be just the first additions to an expanding Mario Strikers roster.

Mario Strikers: Battle League | Announcement Trailer BridTV 8360 Mario Strikers: Battle League | Announcement Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/cLAzzYz92r4/hqdefault.jpg 953853 953853 center 32600

Mario Strikers: Battle League Version 1.1.0 is now live and available to download on Switch consoles. As noted above, the July 22 Mario Strikers update adds features that fans should enjoy alongside other more technical changes.

The main focus is the release of Daisy and Shy Guy as playable characters, both of which can be unlocked today. Daisy is described as having high technique attributes, skillful passing and the Flower Spiral Hyper Strike.

Meanwhile, Shy Guy is evenly balanced in all attributes and can play whatever position necessary. Plus, according to Nintendo, Shy Guy’s Propeller Dive Hyper Strike is a force to be reckoned with.

For more on the other changes included in today’s Mario Strikers Update, you can read the full patch notes below:

The first #MarioStrikers: Battle League free update is available now!



Put your technique on display with Daisy or go for a well-rounded approach with the balanced Shy Guy. Enjoy a new gear set and stadium too!https://t.co/4z1tNTWW1W pic.twitter.com/3Qimqqvg03 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 22, 2022

PATCH NOTES

Knight-Themed Gear: When equipped, this gear increases the strength and shooting attributes at the cost of other attributes.

Desert Ruin Stadium: Get gritty in a new stadium featuring the appearance of desert ruins. In addition to using the Desert Ruin stadium in matches, you can also set it as your club stadium.

Additional Content

Added “Daisy” as a playable character.

Added “Shy Guy” as a playable character.

Added the “Desert Ruin” stadium.

Added the “Knight” gear set.

Added Features

Increased how many items can be displayed in the Notifications ticker in Strikers Club.

When choosing “Random” on the Character Selection screen, the geared version of the Character will be selected (if one exists).

General

Reduced the probability of scoring on a weak shot from far away.

Reduced the probability of Stars appearing when you are losing by a 1 or 2 point difference.

Revised the CPU behavior and opposing team composition in Cup Battles.

Added visible trail to the ball when it’s not in active possession, making it easier to see.

Made player numbers easier to see when playing online.

Fixed an issue when playing as Waluigi and using a hyper strike in which the ball could hit a goal post and not go in.

Made several other adjustments to game balance and fixed several other issues to improve the gameplay experience.