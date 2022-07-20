The No Man’s Sky Endurance Update Has Arrived

The No Man’s Sky Endurance update is the latest ambitious patch from Hello Games to launch across all platforms in 2022.

NMS has gone on a journey as long as the one to the middle of its own in-game universe, hitting shelves as a huge disappointment before releasing a wave of new updates that have helped transform the game.

The recent reviews section now lists No Man’s Sky as a very positively reviewed game, highlighting just how far the development team has gone to transform the game. And today’s endurance update is just the latest in a long line of patches to add new features to the game.

No Man’s Sky | Release Date Trailer BridTV 10698 No Man’s Sky | Release Date Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/OD5Sxbeh0YE/hqdefault.jpg 1043739 1043739 center 32600

Today’s No Man’s Sky update is billed as the largest of 2022 so far and the 20th released by developers Hello Games.

The focus of the new patch is on freighters, frigates and fleets, overhauling the existing system that has been in place since the Foundation update launch.

Players can now live and work aboard their giant crafts alongside their crew, with a new bridge system providing a central hub for scanning and analysing planets from space.

A message from Hello Games explains more on some of the biggest changes made to the game through the No Man’s Sky Endurance update today, telling fans: “One of the most striking changes is to asteroids, which are now more varied and appear in vast fields, with thousands on screen at once.

“There are new Interstellar-style black holes, nebulae, and space atmospherics to explore. Travellers can enjoy these new incredible space vistas from windows and portholes, which they can now build on their freighters. Players can also build exterior sections to their freighters, for increased flexibility, or just to admire the universe from.”

No Man's Sky Endurance



?Freighter Overhaul

?Vast Bases

??Improved Hangar

???NPC Crew

?New Bridge

?External Windows

?Teleporter

?Huge Asteroids Fields

?Exterior Walkways

?Space Atmospherics

?Polestar Expedition

?Living Frigates

?Combat Missions



pic.twitter.com/xJ1XsVOVAL — Hello Games (@hellogames) July 20, 2022

Further details can be found in the No Man’s Sky Patch Notes Listed Below:

FREIGHTER OVERHAUL

Freighter bases have been completely reinvented, with a huge array of new parts and themed rooms allowing players to quickly assemble a visually varied and distinctive home in the stars. These pre-decorated rooms can be further customised, or players can use empty room variants and take total control over decoration.

Freighter bases have been completely reinvented, with a huge array of new parts and themed rooms allowing players to quickly assemble a visually varied and distinctive home in the stars. These pre-decorated rooms can be further customised, or players can use empty room variants and take total control over decoration. DYNAMIC CREW

Freighters now bustle with specialist crew members walking around your base. Engineers, biologists and technicians display their thoughts as they patrol the base, and your hired frigate captains and squadron pilots visit your capital ship between their deep-space excursions.

Freighters now bustle with specialist crew members walking around your base. Engineers, biologists and technicians display their thoughts as they patrol the base, and your hired frigate captains and squadron pilots visit your capital ship between their deep-space excursions. AGRICULTURAL MODULES

Construct expansive freighter farms with specialised cultivation chambers. Plant and grow rows of crops, then harvest all nearby crops with a single interaction.

Construct expansive freighter farms with specialised cultivation chambers. Plant and grow rows of crops, then harvest all nearby crops with a single interaction. BLACK HOLES

Traversing space via black hole is more cinematic than ever, with stunning new visual effects.

Traversing space via black hole is more cinematic than ever, with stunning new visual effects. EXTERIOR FREIGHTER BUILDING

Freighter bases can now be extended beyond the hull, with observation decks and catwalks providing a direct view of the vastness of space.

Freighter bases can now be extended beyond the hull, with observation decks and catwalks providing a direct view of the vastness of space. BASE BUILDING QUALITY OF LIFE

Visual variants of base parts can now be placed manually, overriding their automatic contextual placement.

Visual variants of base parts can now be placed manually, overriding their automatic contextual placement. FREIGHTER VARIETY

Freighter exteriors have been visually upgraded, with enhanced textures, improved colours, and high-detail surface decoration.

Freighter exteriors have been visually upgraded, with enhanced textures, improved colours, and high-detail surface decoration. ORGANIC FRIGATES

Players may now encounter organic frigates as they explore deep space. Build your own fleet of these majestic beings, but be prepared for anomalous results when deploying them on fleet missions…

Players may now encounter organic frigates as they explore deep space. Build your own fleet of these majestic beings, but be prepared for anomalous results when deploying them on fleet missions… These living vessels are procedurally generated and come in a diverse variety of colour, shape and tentacle configurations.

Evolve the traits and stats of your organic vessels by feeding them from the Fleet Management screen.

DOORS AND WINDOWS

Players may now construct external doors and windows in their capital ship, allowing spectacular views to the stars.

Players may now construct external doors and windows in their capital ship, allowing spectacular views to the stars. Alternatively, place internal doors, windows and walls to create aesthetically pleasing interior sections.

POLESTAR EXPEDITION

Embark on an interstellar cruise in the Polestar expedition. Repair the freighter’s unique technology, uncover its mysterious past, and journey across the galaxy at its helm.

Embark on an interstellar cruise in the Polestar expedition. Repair the freighter’s unique technology, uncover its mysterious past, and journey across the galaxy at its helm. Players who have entirely completed the voyage may now end the expedition early and convert the save to normal mode ahead of the expedition deadline.

ENHANCED NEBULAE

Encounter stunning interstellar gas clouds up close, for an even more dramatic experience of the beauty of space.

Encounter stunning interstellar gas clouds up close, for an even more dramatic experience of the beauty of space. INHABITED HANGAR

Freighter hangars have been redecorated, introducing windows, new machinery and alien crew into this vast space.

Freighter hangars have been redecorated, introducing windows, new machinery and alien crew into this vast space. LIVING SHIP UPGRADES

Send organic frigates out on expeditions to retrieve upgrades for their starship cousins. Hatch psychonic eggs into sentient technology, or graft parasites onto your living vessel to create additional storage capacity.

Send organic frigates out on expeditions to retrieve upgrades for their starship cousins. Hatch psychonic eggs into sentient technology, or graft parasites onto your living vessel to create additional storage capacity. As well as inventory space and general procedural upgrades, the living ship can now evolve a number of specific improvements. Its grafted eyes can leech energy from enemy starships; neural shielding grants the ability to resist hostile cargo probes; a chloroplast membrane will automatically recharge its neural assembly; and the Wormhole Brain allows the ship sight into the economy and conflict levels of unvisited systems on the Galaxy Map.