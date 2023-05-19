The Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime has confirmed Aleks Le as the voice of Mash Burnedead in the English dub.

Accessibility regarding dubs vs subs remains one of the most important and often controversial aspects of modern anime streaming.

Whilst millions of fans have been tuning in each and every week to the new episodes of Mashle: Magic and Muscles, a large portion of the community has been patiently waiting for news on the English dub.

Whilst a release date for the dub frustratingly remains TBA, the series has confirmed that voice actor Aleks Le will be portraying Mash in the Mashle: Magic and Muscles dubbing.

CREDIT- Aniplex USA Youtube channel

Mashle English dub casts Aleks Le as Mash Burnedead

On Tuesday, May 16, Crunchyroll confirmed the first voice cast member of the upcoming Mashle: Magic and Muscles English dub as Aleks Le.

Aleks Le will be playing the lead character Mash Burnedead in the English dub; however, we are frustratingly still waiting for official confirmation of the release date for the dubbed anime.

Le is a fan favorite voice over artist who is arguably best-known for voicing Thorfinn in Vinland Saga, Zenitsu in Demon Slayer, and Mikey in Tokyo Revengers.

The 35-year-old has also featured in the likes of 86 as Shinei, Kuroko’s Basketball as Seijuurou, The Misfit of Demon King Academy as Anos, Caiman in Dorohedoro, Kazuya in Rent-A-Girlfriend, and Gamma 1 in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

Speaking on being cast as Mash Burnedead in the Mashle: Magic and Muscles English dub on his Twitter page, Le celebrated “I got no choice but to crush it… with my fist…I’ve been eyeing this series for a WHILE! This show is so insanely FUNNY, I can’t wait for y’all to see it!!! AAAA I’m so excited.”

“For those who don’t know, I used to be a muscle-lad myself too,” he added, sharing a picture of him lifting weights that even Mash would be proud of.

When does the next Mashle episode come out?

The next episode of the Mashle: Magic and Muscles is scheduled to premiere on Friday, May 19; however, this will not actually be part of the main series, and will instead be a special bonus episode to the season 1 schedule.

Titled ‘Mash Burnedead and the Mysterious Letter’, this special bonus episode will see Regro receive an ominous letter from Mash, hinting that he may be in more danger than he realizes.

New episodes from the Mashle anime release around the world for OTT streaming at the following international times:

Ahead of the premiere of the special bonus episode, we are yet to hear when the English dub of Mashle will release – season 1 is set to include 12 individual episodes.

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know

Gaming Trailers