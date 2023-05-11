The worldwide famous pop group, BTS, will be making their way onto the Crunchyroll scene to debut the new theme song for K-pop anime, Bastions, and we have all the details.

Crunchyroll previously teamed up with UK retailer, HMV, in order to kickstart the ‘Ani-May’ collaboration, providing unique merchandise to fans throughout the month of May.

Run by Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan’s Aniplex, Crunchyroll has become the go-to place for anime in over 200 countries and is widely available on 15 platforms including gaming consoles offering over 18,000 hours and 44,000 episodes of anime.

BTS to perform theme song to K-pop anime Bastions

Crunchyroll has announced K-pop band, BTS, will be involved in the upcoming Bastions anime by performing the theme song.

This will be the first project for BTS since the group’s anthology album, “Proof” that released back in June 2022.

Crunchyroll’s Chief Content Officer, Asa Suehira, and Thymos Media had the following to say about BTS’ involvement:

“Crunchyroll has an extraordinary opportunity to introduce fans to more animation styles from Asia, and this exciting new series from Korea does just that. And having the music of so many K-pop stars really broadens the appeal of ‘Bastions. BTS is expected to provide an overwhelming sense of immersion to the emotions and action scenes of the series by singing the theme song in perfect harmony.”

In addition to BTS’ involvement, Bastions will also feature the music of girl band Le Sserafim and singers Heize and AleXa.

BTS x Bastions Crunchyroll Collaboration – Cr. Way to Blue

What is Bastions?

Bastions follows a group of superheroes that live in a time where they need to compete for popularity and boasts a heavy K-pop presence.

Produced by Hybe and Thymos Media, Bastions is a five-part series that begins on Saturday, May 13, 2023, and will run every Saturday for five weeks.

Crunchyroll has quired the rights and the global streaming rights will extend around the world, currently excluding China, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North Korea, and South Korea.

The official synopsis reads:

“These unconventional heroes are gearing up to prevent disaster! In a world where superpowers are the norm, a group of beloved idols works together to keep society safe. But they’re about to face a new enemy: Wash Green. This megacorporation may call itself eco-friendly, but it’s really the leader in environmental pollution. Can Bastions persevere and save the planet?”

