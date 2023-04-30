Mashle: Magic and Muscles fans are rushing to read the manga after the anime’s premiere. Last week, the author delivered a compelling chapter, and now, everyone’s eager to see if Chapter 154 of the series will also be full of surprises, humor, and of course, a lot of magic and action.

For Harry Potter fans, Mashle: Magic and Muscles is a surprising addition to the anime genre. It’s not your traditional parody take on the Harry Potter franchise; instead, it’s a standalone story that makes you laugh and makes you fall in love with its characters and the magical world.

When Does Chapter 154 of Mashle: Magic and Muscles Come Out?

Chapter 154 of Mashle: Magic and Muscles is scheduled to release worldwide on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 8:00 AM PT (Pacific Timing). You can read the chapter for free on Viz Media and Manga Plus, but the chapter’s release time will be different depending on your region. Follow this exact regional release schedule to read the chapter in your time zone:

Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga rises in popularity after anime’s premiere

It has been a few years since the start of the Mashle manga series, and of course, it has always been popular. And, well, that popularity warranted an anime adaptation that we’re currently enjoying. However, it’s also true that several fans were introduced to the manga through anime. Several fans who watched the first few episodes of the series got intrigued by the story, and as they couldn’t wait for the anime to catch up with the manga, they went straight ahead to read the source material.

This isn’t a strange behavior from the community. Recently, we’ve seen that happening with the Tokyo Revengers manga and with Oshi No Ko. Like Mashle, these two series burst into popularity after their respective anime adaptation got released.

