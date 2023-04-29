Thorfinn has come a long way in Vinland Saga Season 2, but the latest season is far from over, so we’ll see more of his adventures. So far, the anime series has delivered spectacular sixteen episodes, and now, we are getting close to the official release of Episode 17.

After Askeladd’s death, Thorfinn wasn’t able to find any motive to live for several years. But things got changed when he met Einar. Einar, who lost his family to war, thinks of the warriors as the merchant of death, and that’s what Thorfinn was to him. However, Einar sensed something good in Thorfinn, and they ultimately became friends who collectively dream of a peaceful world. But how easy would it be to create a utopia in a world that only sees “red,” the dark red color of blood? Let’s see if we’ll get that answer in the upcoming episode.

When Does Episode 17 of Vinland Saga Season 2 Comes Out?

Episode 17 of Vinland Saga is scheduled to release worldwide on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 9:30 AM PT (Pacific Timing). However, the episode’s release time on Crunchyroll will vary because of the time difference. Regardless, here’s the exact time when you’ll get to see the next episode in these regions:

A slow pace doesn’t make Vinland Saga’s latest season boring

We know everyone is used to seeing Thorfinn beating the hell out of other guys in Vinland Saga. That’s what the first season was mostly about. However, the second season went on a completely different path by showing us a lifeless, calm, and, dare we say, boring version of the character. But does a peaceful and not-so-aggressive version of Thorfinn make this season boring? Hell no!

Thorfinn’s inclination towards peace is part of his character development. In the latest season, he reflects on his past mistakes and how he let his anger get the best of him. He killed several innocent people only to take his revenge, and still, he was left empty-hearted after Askeladd. So, it’s normal human behavior not to feel motivated after going through all that. In fact, seeing Thorfinn find a new motive in his life makes him a much-relatable character. It makes us think of Thorfinn as a normal human and lets us relate to him more. And seeing a lead character going through such emotions and growth is anything but boring.

