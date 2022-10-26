**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Andor**

The titular Narkina 5 was the primary setting for Cassian during this entry of Andor, where he was introduced to a number of fellow inmates. We introduce you to the guest stars of Episode 8, including one Rogue One return.

Episode 8 saw the beginning of Cassian’s six-year sentence within the prison and the guards didn’t waste any time in showing brute force. Elsewhere, Luthen, the ISB, and Karn all had different motives for locating Cassian’s whereabouts.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Meet the Guest Stars of Andor Episode 8

Arriving on Narkina 5 introduced Cassian to a number of prisoners and teammates, while Luthen sat down with a Rogue One favorite.

Paul McEwan – Intake Warden

Upon arriving on Narkina 5, Cassian and the other prisoners were welcomed by a severe Intake Warden played by Paul McEwan.

McEwan is a British actor who has served a number of small roles in prime television, including Peaky Blinders, Pennyworth, and Holby City.

Andor – Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

Andy Serkis – Kino Loy

The room leader Kino Loy was finally introduced in this episode, played by actor and director Andy Serkis – who also portrayed Supreme Leader Snoke in The Last Jedi.

Serkis is most notably known for his voice and motion-capture work bringing Gollum from The Lord of the Rings franchise to life. The actor has also played King Kong and Caesar from the Planet of the Apes franchise, alongside directing Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Andor – Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

Brian Bovell – Jemboc

After being assigned to Tabel 5 by Kino, Cassian was introduced to Jemboc, who is played by Brian Bovell.

Bovell is a British actor who has a long list of acting credits, including Shadow and Bone, Flesh and Blood, and Strike, alongside doing voice work for video games.

Andor – Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

Clemens Schick – Ham

After Cassian met Jemboc, the latter introduced the new prisoner to the rest of Table 5, including Clemens Schick’s Ham.

Schick is a German actor who has starred in Casino Royale, the television production of Das Boot, and the series Barcelona Crime. The actor is also credited to appear in the following two episodes of Andor.

Andor – Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

Christopher Fairbank – Ulaf

Another Table 5 worker includes older inmate Olaf, whom viewers will recognize as the long-serving actor Christopher Fairbanks.

The British actor has starred in Outlander, Taboo, and Sherwood as well as lending his voice work to the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga video game.

Andor – Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

Tom Reed – Taga

Taga was the next teammate to be introduced to Cassian on the line, and he is played by Tom Reed.

The British actor has a relatively short credits list, beginning his career in 2009, and some of his projects include the miniseries Hard Sun, Guilt, and Murder.

Andor – Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

Josef Davies – Xaul

Xaul is another Table 5 worker who seemed to show some resentment towards Cassian in the beginning and he’s played by Josef Davies.

Davies is known for his roles in 1917, The King, and the shows Chernobyl and Young Wallander.

Andor – Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

Duncan Pow – Melshi

The final teammate to be introduced was Melshi, who fans will recognize from Rogue One, and he is played by Duncan Pow.

Pow is a Scottish actor who has starred in Black Mirror, Silent Witness, and Paramount Plus’ Halo series.

Andor – Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

Forest Whitaker – Saw Gerrera

Finally, Episode 8 was graced by the returning cameo of Rogue One’s Saw Gerrera, played by Forest Whitaker.

The American actor is known for his work in The Last King of Scotland, Empire, and Arrival, alongside voice work he did for Saw Gerrera in Star Wars short Go Rogue and the Rebels television series.

Andor – Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

How Many Episodes are in Andor?

Andor Season 1 will have 12 episodes in its count and the series has already been green-lit for a second season.

The following schedule confirms that the Andor finale will debut on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Below, we have outlined Andor’s release schedule on Disney Plus in full, complete with the episode titles we know so far:

Episode 1: Kassa – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 2: That Would Be Me – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 3: Reckoning – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 4: Aldhani – September 28, 2022

– September 28, 2022 Episode 5: The Axe Forgets – October 5, 2022

– October 5, 2022 Episode 6: The Eye – October 12, 2022

– October 12, 2022 Episode 7: Annoucement – October 19, 2022

– October 19, 2022 Episode 8: Narkina 5 – October 26, 2022

– October 26, 2022 Episode 9: TBA – November 2, 2022

Episode 10: TBA – November 9, 2022

Episode 11: TBA – November 16, 2022

Episode 12: TBA – November 23, 2022

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

