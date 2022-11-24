Megaton Musashi episode 19 (season 2 episode 6) has sadly been delayed, but what date will the anime now release in Japan?

The inner workings of anime production studios are one of the most fascinating aspects of being a fan of the wider industry.

However, with the incredible pace that animators have to stick to, it’s no surprise that delays and postponements of scheduled broadcasts are commonplace.

Unfortunately, Megaton Musashi episode 19 has sadly been delayed from its domestic broadcast in Japan, but what date will S2 ep 6 now release?

Megaton Musashi episode 19 sadly delayed

Unfortunately, the official Japanese website for the Megaton Musashi anime series has confirmed that episode 19, season 2 episode 6, has been delayed.

As the domestic broadcast has been delayed in Japan, international distribution partners will also be forced to postpone the release of the new episode.

According to the original blog post, the delay to the new Megaton Musashi episode is due to difficulties with production, the same reason why episode 18 had previously been delayed.

“It was difficult to maintain the quality of episode 18 of the “Megaton Musashi Season 2” TV animation within the time frame, and we were able to complete the episode with high quality through the joint production of Level-5 in addition to O.L.M., the original animation production company.” – Blog post, via Megaton Musashi website.

Sadly, the post then continued how, “The schedule for episode 19, which was affected by the delay of episode 18, could not be fully restored, and Level-5 and OLM will once again work together to maintain the quality.”

“We have already made good progress on episodes 20 and beyond, and we believe that we will be able to recover the schedule for the rest of the season. We sincerely apologize for the delay to our viewers who have been looking forward to the broadcast.” – Blog post, via Megaton Musashi website.

As confirmed by the blog post concerning the delay, Megaton Musashi episode 19 (season 2 episode 6) will now release on Friday, December 2.

The new episode will be broadcast at 10 PM JST on Tokyo MX, and at 12:30 AM on BS Fuji, with re-runs every Thursday at 11:30 PM on BS Nittele.

It should be noted that following the change to the episode 19 premiere, the Megaton Musashi anime will return to its usual weekly release schedule.

The website explained how, “After episode 19, the program will be broadcast as usual. The broadcasting schedule for the year-end and New Year holidays will be announced as soon as it is determined.”

“In an ordinary town, there are people who live peaceful and fulfilling lives. But they don’t know that it is a false peace. The untold truth is … the earth has already been destroyed and 99.9% of the human race has been wiped out by a mysterious alien force from outer space called the “Dracters.” Eventually, a large hole was drilled in the earth and terraformed into a suitable environment for the aliens to live in. Humans have no choice but to hide in shelters to escape their watchful gaze. Waiting for the day of resurrection, which they do not know when it will come…

The inhabitants of the shelter Ixia have had their memories of the day of destruction erased, and live a normal life in ignorant bliss. However, some of them, the “chosen ones,” have become pilots, driving giant robots called “Rogue” and fighting against the aliens. Today, another new pilot is selected…” – Megaton Musashi synopsis, via Crunchyroll.

