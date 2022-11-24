With Andor rounding off the Star Wars content for 2022, we now look ahead to the future in the galaxy far, far away and we confirm what the next Star Wars show is on Disney Plus.

Disney announced and updated a number of projects during its D23 panel, which included our first look at Skeleton Crew and a first trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

What is the Next Star Wars Show After Andor on Disney Plus?

The next Star Wars show on Disney Plus will be Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2.

The animated show’s sophomore season will release on January 4, 2023, on Disney Plus.

Dee Bradley Baker is returning to voice Hunter, Tech, Wrecker, Echo, and Crosshair, alongside Michelle Ang who will return to voice Omega.

It has also been confirmed that Season 2 will have 16 episodes, matching the episode count of the first season, and this run will debut with a double-bill premiere.

It is time for the new Era. Watch the trailer for the new season of Star Wars: #TheBadBatch. Coming to @DisneyPlus this Fall. pic.twitter.com/kW0rOqd93K — Star Wars: The Bad Batch (@TheBadBatch) May 29, 2022

Disney Plus’ Star Wars Schedule

Unfortunately, Collider confirmed that David Benioff & DB Weiss’ Star Wars movies were canceled, and there’s a high chance the Rangers of the New Republic series was canceled too.

However, Star Wars fans are spoiled for choice regardless and we list every project we know to be releasing in 2023:

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 – January 4, 2023

– January 4, 2023 The Mandalorian: Season 3 – 2023

– 2023 Young Jedi Adventures Animated TV Series – Spring 2023

– Spring 2023 Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 – Spring 2023

– Spring 2023 Star Wars: Ahsoka – 2023

– 2023 Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – 2023

In addition to this already stacked 2023 schedule, we also have a large selection of Star Wars content in development.

The Acolyte, the Lando TV series, the Rogue Squadron movie, and Taika Waititi’s Star Wars project are all reportedly in production.

Other projects without a status include The Book of Boba Fett Season 2, Kevin Feige’s Star Wars movie, and another untitled movie with J.D. Dillard and Matt Owens.

So the 2023 Star Wars slate is



The Mandalorian S3

Ahsoka

Skeleton Crew pic.twitter.com/qzZyK7dzJc — Block A ? (@conquercomics) May 26, 2022

When Will Andor Season 2 Come Out?

Andor will run for two seasons, as the series was previously confirmed to have 24 episodes in full, spanning two seasons.

The entirety of Andor covers a five-year period, and Season 1 already took up one year of that expanse, and the next block of episodes in Season 2 will span the remaining four years leading up to the events of Rogue One.

Considering Season 1 began filming in December 2020 and took two years to premiere, this means fans should expect Season 2’s release window to be in mid-to-late 2024.

Stellan Skarsgård delves into his character Luthen Rael’s motives and actions in the fight against the Empire.

All episodes of #Andor are now streaming only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Zhx5TU2vDd — Star Wars | Andor & Tales of the Jedi On Disney+ (@starwars) November 23, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

