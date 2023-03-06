A new docuseries MH370: The Plane that disappeared, will release soon on Netflix, and this article brings you its release date and time information.

It’s been nine years after the Malaysian fight flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing disappeared mysteriously into thin air. No one knows what exactly happened to the flight, so they say it is one of the biggest aviation mysteries. Well, after so many years of the incident, the family members of the missing passengers, scientists, and investigators are still on their toes seeking answers.

Well, as everyone is eager to know if any trace of the lost flight is found, let’s get into the article to know when will the limited docuseries will be available for streaming.

When does MH370: The Plane That Disappeared get released?

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared will be released on Netflix on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 12:00 AM PST. Fans in different time zones can follow the schedule below to keep track of the episode.

Pacific Timing- 12:00 AM

Central Timing- 2:00 AM

Eastern Timing- 3:00 AM

Greenwich Timing- 8:00 AM

Central European Timing- 9:00 AM

Indian Timing- 1:30 PM

Philippine Timing- 4:00 PM

Australian Timing- 6:30 PM

How many episodes of the Docuseries will be there?

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared will have three episodes. All of them will land on the streaming platform at the same time. Since the day Netflix released its official trailer, every cinephile has been intrigued to know the events that happened before and after the flight’s disappearance.

You can also take a look at the below synopsis released by the streaming giant (Netflix):

On March 8th, 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappeared from radar. When the 239 people on board went missing, a global investigation into the greatest mystery of the modern age ensued. Despite official reports, countless theories, and tireless searches for evidence, one central question remained – What Are We Missing?