Mythosaur origin

The Mythosaur was a non-sentient, reptile species native to the Outer Rim of Mandalore where it dominated.

According to Star Wars Legends, the species remained dominant until the arrival of the Mandalorian Taung – a nomadic group led by Mandalore the First – around 7000 BBY, immigrating from the planet Roon.

The warriors allegedly slaughtered the mighty beasts and drove them to extinction, keeping the Mythosaur skull as their symbol.

In Star Wars canon, however, the ancient Mandalorians tamed the beasts instead of slaughtering them.

Mythosaur size

The most striking takeaway from the Mythosaur is its overwhelming size said to reach the scale of small cities.

The species had four enormous legs that supported the weight of its mass, and the head of the Mythosaur had massive downturned horns that curved inwards, slant eyes, and a mouth full of long teeth.

The Mythosaur’s size is known in Legends lore to have dwarfed the Krayt dragon, which was considered to be the largest apex predator on Tatooine.

The scale of the Mythosaur’s skeleton has also been compared to the size of Mandalore’s Imperial stronghold, The City of Bone.

The Mandalorians used to ride Mythosaur

According to canon, the Mandalorian Taung not only tamed the Mythosaurs, but they ended up riding them as mounts as well.

In accordance with Kuiil – a character seen in season 1 of The Mandalorian – the ancient Mandalorians did ride the Mythosaurs and likely made them beasts of burden too.

In season 1 of The Mandalorian, when Din Djarin attempts to ride a blurrg, Kuiil calls out Mando’s impatience and reminds him that his ancestors used to ride Mythosaurs.

The Mythosaur skull became the Mandalorian symbol

Since the Mandalorians have a history with the Mythosaurs, in both canon and Legends, the Mythosaur skull has remained a staple in Mandalorian culture.

The Mandalorian’s helmet, called kyr’bes, was influenced by the shape and look of the Mythosaur skull, and Legends history also tells of how Mandalore the First made his kyr’bes out of a Mythosaur’s sternum.

The Mythosaur skull has since served as a symbol of strength and power on Mandalore, alongside the Darksaber that stands as a scepter of great importance in the clan.

