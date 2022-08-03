The DC fandom is currently in mourning over the shocking cancellation of the completed Batgirl movie – a project which included the return of Michael Keaton as Batman.

In light of the recent shelving, a new report has discussed the specific role Keaton would have fulfilled in the movie as the Caped Crusader.

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah – who both recently helmed two episodes of Ms. Marvel – with a screenplay by Christina Hodson, Batgirl was set to star Leslie Grace as the titular hero, alongside J. K. Simmons, Jacob Scipio, Brendan Fraser, and the returning Michael Keaton.

Batgirl’s Cancellation

Batgirl was reportedly cancelled by Warner Bros. Discovery because of poor test screenings, taxes, and a change in creative direction.

The DC fandom is currently in shock over the project’s shelving, especially after the movie had completed filming and used $90 million to create it.

The sudden cancellation combined with DC and Warner Bros.’s lack of content at this year’s SDCC has rendered the future of the DCEU uncertain.

Michael Keaton’s role revealed

Reported by Twitter user and reliable insider ViewerAnon, Michael Keaton only had five scenes in Batgirl.

The insider also revealed that Keaton’s Batman was not responsible for training Barbara and only met the protagonist twice while in full costume.

One meeting occurred in the street when the Dark Knight tried to stop Barbara from pursuing the justice route, and again in a tower when he aided her with a separate issue.

The final scene of the pair together apparently involved both heroes uniting to chase a gargoyle from Gotham.

OK well no point holding info anymore: Michael Keaton only had 5 scenes in BATGIRL. He didn't train Barbara, she just dressed up as Batman for a Halloween party, stopped some terrorists, and tweaked the costume to be a superhero. — ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) August 2, 2022

What About Firefly and Commissioner Gordon?

ViewerAnon also shared some information on how Brendan Fraser’s Firefly and J.K. Simmons’ Commissioner Gordon was received.

The insider reported that Firefly was well-liked during the test screenings and his backstory centered around his turn to crime in order to be able to pay for his wife’s healthcare.

Finally, it was shared that J.K. Simmons was “excellent” as Commissioner Jim Gordon, returning to play the character after he portrayed him in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Everyone really liked Brendan Fraser as Firefly. His backstory: he was a slower goon for a Gotham mob boss that went straight to support his son's political aspirations. So Firefly got a normal job to try and pay for his sick wife's healthcare. — ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) August 2, 2022

